Lamar Jackson Tattoos: Ravens QB Once Revealed the Stories Behind All the Inked Designs on His Body

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s tattoos are almost as famed as him. He is a fan of getting tattoos and in many instances, he went ahead to share those beautiful ink designs and the inspiration behind them. Five years ago when the star QB started his career with the Baltimore Ravens, he had explained the reasons behind his tattoos.

Lamar Jackson’s tattoos are deeply personal and hold a special significance in his life. In a YouTube video posted by the NFL in 2018, Lamar sat down with former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. to share the details of his tattoo designs and to whom he has dedicated each one of them.

On his left arm, he proudly bears his grandmother’s name, showcasing the strong bond he shared with her. His mother’s favorite scripture finds a place on the outside of his biceps, which is again a tribute to her beliefs and values. Another tattoo, “My Brother’s Keeper,” reflects his love for his younger brother.

Lamar greatly respects his mother’s opinion and always consults her before getting inked. Her mother, Felicia Jones, once called him a “Living Legend,” which connected deeply with him, leading him to tattoo each letter on both his hands. Additionally, a lion wearing a crown adorns his skin, which he dedicates to himself as he believes he has a lionhearted nature.

While talking about his designs he stated that he drew inspiration from various parts of his life. These tattoos seem to symbolize personal connections, beliefs, and a reminder of what matters most to him, his mother.

When Lamar Jackson was eight years old, both his father and grandmother passed away on the same day. Since then, his mother has been his only support, she raised him all on her own without complaining or seeking help. While Jackson worked hard to upskill his game, his mother worked tirelessly to make sure her son’s needs were fulfilled. The Ravens’ QB credits all of his achievements to his mother who also serves as his manager and agent.

Lamar Jackson’s Epic Chest Tattoo

In 2020, Lamar Jackson got a “Monster Tattoo” as described by his tattoo artist, across his chest. The artist who works at Ace of Spades Tattoo Studio in Florida posted an image of the tattoo on his Instagram account while stating that they started working on the tattoo just before the quarantine started.

The tattoo includes a white dove, a symbol of peace and faith near Jackson’s right shoulder. Across his chest are what appears to be the wings of Ravens that he has dedicated to his current team, Baltimore Ravens. Other prominent elements of the tattoo are the large letters spelling out “Family” situated right above the football and between the raven wings.

Below the football, the Ravens QB has inked his mother’s name, Felicia on one side and Lamar on the other. Additionally, he included the word “Truzz” right at the bottom of the tattoo, which is an alternative spelling of truss.