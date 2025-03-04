Not Dan Campbell, Justin Jefferson Names the Head Coach With Elite Pre-Game Speeches

Dan Campbell knows how to give a speech. They’re more like battle-cries and they often go viral. While most players may zone out during their coach’s speech, Campbell almost always has a captive audience. No one can dispute that the man knows how to motivate his crew and that is perhaps why the Lions captured the division crown this season.

Detroit and Minnesota battled for the NFC’s No. 1 seed all year, posting 29 regular season victories combined. The Lions (15-2) captured the division crown over the Vikings (14-3) in Week 18. Despite this, Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell won the NFL’s Coach of the Year award over Detroit’s Dan Campbell.

Campbell is known as a motivational coach more than a true schematical tactician. Conversely, O’Connell is recognized as an “offensive guru.” While that characterization, made by Boston Connor of The Pat McAfee Show, is accurate, Justin Jefferson knows there’s more to O’Connell’s philosophy. In fact, he believes O’Connell’s an equally adept master of the rallying cry.

“He’s wonderful. He’s definitely one of the best coaches that I’ve been around… [and] a great person to talk to. His pregame speeches are always top tier… I love being around him. I love being a player for him and just being in the system… hopefully we continue to do great things and… [eventually] hold up that [Lombardi] Trophy.”

O’Connell and Campbell have been excellent as head coaches. Since 2022, Campbell is 36-15 in regular season play. O’Connell sits just behind him at 34-17 over the same time frame. Unfortunately, neither man advanced in the 2024 playoffs after their tremendous campaigns. They’ll try to clip that script in 2025.

As Jefferson alluded to, his head coach is a jack of all trades. His ability to draw up offensive plays and inspire his players ranks among the best in the league. He’s naturally charismatic, which he demonstrated throughout the Vikings’ season.

Minnesota’s social media team mic’d their coach early and often last year. Their first clip from his “best of” compilation took place at training camp, where he teased Jefferson.

“For the sake of content, but also to maintain the world-class relationship you and I have, I feel obligated to tell you – knowing you’re not going to make a big deal about it – that I am mic’d up today.” – Kevin O’Connell

O’Connell continuously ragged on his players during practices. One time, he joked about them being bad at basketball.

“It is amazing how athletic you guys are. But yet, still none of you guys can hoop. It’s unbelievable.” – Kevin O’Connell

O’Connell told Vikings fans he believed the team was “on the road to doing something special.” Minnesota wound up as the NFC’s No. 5 seed, but did have a season to remember. His fanbase can trust that he’ll regularly have them in position for a playoff berth in a stacked division. And one day, he just may bring them the Super Bowl championship they’ve always craved.