Ryan Mallett Net Worth: How Much Did the Former QB Earn Through His Playing & Coaching Stints?

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett was first roped in by the New England Patriots in 2011. A bit short on playing opportunities at the Patriots, he moved on to Houston Texans and then to the Baltimore Ravens. Born on July 20, 1987, in Texarkana, Arkansas, Mallett began his football career at the University of Michigan in 2008. Soon, he transferred to the University of Arkansas, where he played from 2009 to 2010.

Advertisement

During his time in the NFL, Mallett got to display his skills in 21 games, with eight starts under his belt. He threw for a total of 1,835 yards and recorded nine touchdowns. Despite his promising potential, Mallett, unfortunately, wasn’t able to do justice to his talent. However, he stayed connected to the game by pursuing a career as a coach.

Advertisement

In 2020, Mallett started his journey as an assistant coach at Mountain Home High School in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Fast forward to 2022, Mallot found himself as the head football coach at White Hall High School, Arkansas.

Ryan Mallet: Net Worth and Career Earnings

Mallett did manage his way to financial success. Over time, he accumulated a net worth of $4 million, thanks to his contracts and earnings as an NFL player. Throughout his professional journey, Mallett earned a total salary of $9 million.

In his early years with the New England Patriots, Mallett pocketed a salary of $375,000 in 2011, $540,000 in 2012, and $645,000 in 2013. Moving on from the Patriots to join the Houston Texans, Mallott managed to sign a contract earning him $1 million in 2014 and $2.5 million in 2015.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HogFlashbacks/status/1674143956098056193?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After his tenure with the Texans ended, Mallett moved to the Baltimore Ravens. In 2016, he earned $1.5 million, and in 2017, he earned $2 million. Mallett’s net worth also grew from endorsement earnings and his later career transition into coaching. Although specific figures for his endorsement deals are not available, it is common for athletes to secure lucrative endorsements.

Advertisement

Ryan Mallett: A Tragic Loss to the Football Community

The football world was recently struck with grief as news emerged of the untimely death of former NFL player Ryan Mallett. The 35-year-old athlete tragically lost his life in what is being reported as an apparent drowning incident at a beach in Destin, Florida. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Mallett was among a group of individuals that went swimming in the Gulf of Mexico. During this adventure, the group encountered difficulties returning to the shore.

Despite the valiant efforts of first responders, Mallett was found to be not breathing. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but to no avail. He was pronounced dead.

The loss of Mallett deeply affected the football community, especially in Arkansas, where he had been coaching high school footballers. They posted a message on the school website, “Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”