“Too Much of a Circus”: Rob Gronkowski On Dallas Cowboys’ Hopes This Year

The Dallas Cowboys have dug a hole for themselves this off-season. Jerry Jones’s ineffectiveness as a GM coupled with a bad cap situation has left players, fans, and pundits all frustrated. Rob Gronkowski, for one, has already written off the Cowboys and doesn’t think they’ll be able to do anything substantial this upcoming season.

Gronk appeared on the latest episode of First Things First and gave his impression of the Cowboy’s camp, and what they can expect to achieve from here. While, the 4-time Super Bowl winner was more optimistic about Dallas, suggesting a talented team like theirs will still make the playoffs, but said that’s where their journey will end.

Calling the Dallas camp a “circus,” he revealed that his sources and friends in Dallas tell him that people in the building are distracted and more concerned about things other than football.

“I think it’s too much of a zoo, it’s too much of a circus. I hear from inside and out from ex-players who have played there that there’s just too much more going on than the game of football and when there are distractions going on it takes away from what you got to really focus on.”

While the squad may be depleted due to several departures, they are still a talented bunch. However, players who are seeking a renewed contract still have no updates, and their future with the team has been thrown into disarray.

Not to mention, outside the starting 11, there isn’t much talent and depth, which can potentially strand them when injuries start to come along. But it doesn’t seem like the Cowboys are totally blind to the injury scare and have decided to err on the side of caution, resting QB Dak Prescott as they head into preseason friendlies.

Prescott sits out Cowboys practice

Dak has been putting in the work throughout the off-season, despite having no contract in sight. It seems that all the hard work finally had some effect on his body. The star QB sat out the training camp on Friday due to a sore ankle.

However, it was a precautionary measure rather than anything serious. He’s also expected to miss the preseason opener against the Rams.

In his absence, the preseason games offer a valuable opportunity for both Trey Lance and Cooper Rush to showcase their abilities. Lance, who has struggled in recent offseason practices, aims to capitalize on limited playing time. The Cowboys would be keen to develop him to protect their QB1.

Even though Prescott played all 17 games last season, he has missed games due to injury in the past. In the 2022 season, he missed five games and missed most of the 2020 season.