Tough Day for Diggs Family Gets Worse as Jerry Jones Release Trevon Diggs Amid Stefon Diggs’ Legal Troubles

After he was able to reestablish both the New England Patriots and himself as two of the most premier parties in the National Football League, it now looks as if Stefon Diggs’ 2025 campaign will end with controversies rather than congratulations, and unfortunately, things aren’t looking much better for his younger brother, Trevon, either.

In what is being labeled as the worst day for a brotherly duo in NFL history, it was reported that the star wide receiver for the Patriots is now facing a felony charge for strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges, and just mere hours later, the Dallas Cowboys announced that they would be waiving Diggs’ 27-year-old brother and DB, Trevon.

Stefon Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery Trevon Diggs has been cut by the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/A01C6Q78Cd — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 30, 2025

The Cowboys signed Diggs to a $97-million extension in the summer of 2023 after the DB managed to earn himself a pair of consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, but his career has since been derailed by a series of untimely injuries. According to Jerry Jones himself, there was a “high expectation” of Dallas’ secondary, and Diggs simply wasn’t living up to it.

In the eyes of Colin Cowherd, the move, while costly, is an appropriate one given the fact that “they are terrible at corner.” Although the longstanding Fox Sports personality did suggest that this could also be Dallas attempting to clear some room for the talent that it’ll acquire through the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I think they are going to get the top corner in the draft. I think they are going to get a top-three edge rusher. There’s two really good first round corners, they are going to get one of them… They’ll solve some of their defensive issues.”

The now-former Cowboy will be looking for an opportunity elsewhere next season, and given the severity of his older brother’s accusations, the two of them could be spending some time together at home next week.

While nothing has been confirmed at this time, fans and analysts alike are speculating that a suspension is just around the corner for Drake Maye’s favorite target. That would certainly hinder their chances at securing the no. one seed in Week 18, but the real concern lies in the possibility of a multi-game suspension.

Were that to be the case, then Diggs would be forced to miss out on the Patriots’ first playoff appearance since January of 2022. He’s currently averaging more than 6 targets and 60 receiving yards per game, making him a rather large part of New England’s offense.

If that production was to suddenly go away right when things matter most, then Diggs would be potentially spoiling one of the best resurgences in recent history, at which point, he may just have to join his brother in the unemployment line.