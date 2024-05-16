Aaron Rodgers Drops Another Bomb on Human Trials & Vaccine Side-effects; “People Have Been Maimed & Killed & Paralyzed”

Nov 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the sidelines during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers just won’t stop with his vaccine misinformation. Although Rodgers likes to call himself a critical thinker and not an anti-vaxxer, the media and the fans still associate the Packers legend with the term. Likely due to the fact that he misled the world by saying he had been immunized against COVID-19, but it turned out he actually hadn’t taken the vaccine.

In his latest podcast appearance with Tucker Carlson, the QB clarified why he hesitated to take the vaccine. While his initial reasoning was that he was allergic to one of the ingredients in the vaccine, the QB in the podcast also pointed to the “historical data” on vaccines.

Amidst news reporting the rare adverse side effects of Astrazenca’s COVID-19 vaccine, Rodgers pointed out how at early ages, vaccines were allegedly experimented on Africans resulting in multiple deaths. The QB quoted his friend and Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy’s book on Anthony Fauci and recalled how many disapproved US vaccines are sent over to Africa. So taking a vaccine with a small test sample size during the peak of COVID was dangerous, per Rodgers.

“If you know about what’s gone on in foreign countries as well with some of these vaccines predominantly in places like Africa, where people have been maimed and killed and Paralyzed by these vaccines; many of which are not actually approved anymore in the states get sent over to Africa. Again that’s a reference to something that Bobby talked about in his book about Fauci. There’s a lot of interesting chapters around that, so on a base level there was a lot of hesitancy.”

However, in the NFL, Rodgers recalled that other than players, the staff didn’t have a choice. Either they had to get vaccinated or lose their jobs. Players who didn’t opt to get the shot however had to follow rigorous protocol, according to the QB. For starters, they had to wear a yellow armband to signify their unvaccinated body. There were strict regulations on going out and meeting people. Lastly, unvaccinated players had to test every day before entering the camp.

Funnily enough, Rodgers noted that all these regulations were dimmed down when the playoffs hit. The QB argued that then the teams and the NFL prioritized money and star power over the regulations.

“That all went away once the playoffs happened because of course they don’t want to ruin the money at that point and all the testing went away.”

The tying of a yellow armband eerily reminded host Carlson of the Nazi era. When he quipped Rodgers about this reference, the QB wasn’t amused, to say the least.

Aaron Rodgers Hits Out At The NFL For Their COVID-19 Regulations

As per Rodgers, the league only cared about getting the maximum number of vaccinations. They didn’t care about the mental health, the Nazi reference, or the long-term physical impact of the vaccine. “I don’t think they cared. I think they just wanted to hit their numbers,” opined the Jets QB.

Rodgers also reminisced how he took charge himself and asked a lot of questions to the NFL reps delivering these instructions to the teams and the staff. However, it was to no avail. Hence Rodgers believes that a lot of support staff and coaches were forced to leave the job due to the stubborn vaccine requirement policy by the league. He also claimed that there might also be cases of coaches and players having fake vaccination cards. He said,

“When the stooge came and talked to us I asked a lot of questions about like informed consent, about testing, about liability… I tell you a ton of people from every level of the building came up afterwards and thank me for asking the questions because many of them had no choice – just get vaxxed or lose your job and there are certain coaches around the league who quit because they don’t want to get vaxxed. I’m sure there may have been you know fake cards that that went around.”

These are some pretty damning arguments and claims by Rodgers. But with no substantiation, and his only source being the book by his friend, who has landed himself multiple times in hot waters for his conspiratorial theories on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine. As for Rodgers, despite being “immunized,” the QB contracted the deadly virus, and potentially put his teammates in harms way.