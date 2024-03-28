Despite the Risk of Getting Pulverized by Tua Tagovailoa Fans, Joel Klatt Boldy Suggests Miami to Get Michael Penix Jr.

Amidst the quarterback hype before the draft next month, Michael Penix Jr. is a name that’s picking up steam off late. Runner up to the Heisman Trophy this year, the Washington Huskies player is one of the best vertical passers in the collegiate circuit. His ability to shield the ball well and maintain discipline in the play style has drawn a lot of comparisons with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

The duo are similar in style with their main attacking focus being the central areas of the field. While it’s fair to draw similarities between the duo, popular college football analyst Joel Klatt of The Joel Klatt Show went a step ahead and argued that the Dolphins should sign Micahel this draft season. Klatt first pointed out the qualities of Penix Jr. that make him stand out.

The analyst complimented the Washington QB’s timing and ability to pass well. Klatt opined that Micahel’s ability to pass accurately to the WRs is truly incredible.

“I love Michael Penix so much throwing the ball down the field. I love his timing and ability to control from the pocket so much. I love his ability to throw with leverage the ball is always opposite to the defender. And the wide receiver is always in a position where his odds are greater.”

He then however crossed the line when he said the Dolphins should sign Penix Jr. as he will make them better and flourish for them over Tua. He believed that Michael and Miami were a match made in heaven.

“So if I wanted to pick one spot where I think he would not only make them better but flourish, I cannot stop thinking about Miami. I cannot stop thinking about Miami.”

Analysts in the past have burned their hands and ruined their social media DMs after floating the idea of dropping Tua. Klatt’s co-host reminded him the same – “You’re gonna get (trouble). The Tua folks are coming after you.” In reply, Klatt agreed and said they already have started hating him. “I know and they have,” said Klatt.

While Klatt does provide an interesting insight into Michael Penix’s potential destination, the latest report from NFL insiders indicates that Penix Jr. might be on his way toward the LA Rams.

Seattle, Atlanta, LA Rams: Where Will Michael Penix Jr. End Up?

Joel Klatt spoke a lot of merit above when he listed the qualities of Michael Penix Jr. that make him very desirable to the NFL teams. Hence it’s no secret that the QB has a host of suitors lined up in the draft. As per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, both the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons are interested in Penix Jr’s services. However, at the Pat McAfee Show, Schultz divulged that the LA Rams are a sleeper team to watch out for.

“I think these three or four teams to watch out for Penix would be Seattle, Atlanta, potentially a sleeper would be the Rams.”

The insider further divulged that the Rams are in search of a long-term replacement for Matthew Stafford. In their eyes, Penix Jr. is a great talent who can start as a backup immediately and potentially take over Stafford once he calls it a day. While Penix Jr isn’t a like-for-like replacement for Stafford like he would have been to Tua, the Huskies player has shown enough promise in his career and the Combine to be adaptable to new styles. It will be interesting to see how this track cooks up in the next few weeks.