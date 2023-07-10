“That Dude is Unbelievable”: Michael Strahan calls Aaron Donald as the Best Interior Defensive Lineman in NFL History

Aaron Donald, three times NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is a dominant force to reckon with in NFL. In a recent episode of I Am Athlete, NFL legend Michael Strahan joined the conversation and shared his opinion on the best defensive player in NFL history. Without hesitation, Strahan bestowed the title upon Aaron Donald, hailing him as the best interior defensive lineman to ever grace the game of football.

Born on May 23, 1991, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Donald played college football at the University of Pittsburgh before being selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Strahan’s admiration for Donald was evident as he emphasized the incomparable skills and dominance displayed by the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive stalwart.

“Nobody Can Touch that Dude”: Michael Strahan Declares Aaron Donald as the Best Interior Defensive Lineman

During the 50th episode of the “I Am Athlete” podcast, NFL legend Michael Strahan, alongside Brandon Marshall, Adam “Pacman” Jones, and LeSean “Shady” McCoy, discussed the greatest defensive players in NFL history. When the topic turned to interior defensive linemen, Strahan didn’t hesitate to praise the exceptional skills of Aaron Donald.

Strahan emphatically declared, “Aaron Donald is probably the best interior defensive lineman ever in the history of the game of football… Nobody can touch that dude, nobody. That dude is unbelievable.” When Warren Scott’s name got into the conversation, he continued to express his admiration, stating, “Don’t insult Aaron Donald, right? Right.”

Strahan’s strong endorsement of Donald stems from his unparalleled dominance on the field. As a disruptive force in the trenches, Donald’s combination of strength, speed, and technique has made him virtually unstoppable. His ability to consistently penetrate offensive lines, disrupt plays, and generate pressure on quarterbacks has earned him widespread recognition.

Aaron Donald: Statistical Excellence and Unmatched Accolades

Aaron Donald’s impact on the football field is not only recognized through subjective praise but also backed by his impressive statistics and accolades. As a dominant force on the interior defensive line, Donald’s performance has been nothing short of exceptional.

His stats speak volumes about his prowess, as he has amassed an impressive 103 sacks, 489 total tackles, and 24 forced fumbles in his career so far. In the 2022 regular season, he compiled 27 solo tackles, 5 sacks, and one forced fumble. These numbers highlight his ability to consistently penetrate offensive lines and wreak havoc in the backfield.

In addition to his statistical achievements, Donald has earned numerous accolades that showcase his unparalleled skill. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl nine times (2014-2022) and has been named a First-Team All-Pro (2015-2021) seven times. Moreover, he has been awarded the NFL Defensive Player of the Year title a remarkable three times (2017, 2018, 2020), further solidifying his status as one of the league’s most dominant defensive players. Apart from that, he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI.

As he continues to add to his impressive resume, there is no doubt that Aaron Donald’s legacy in the league will be remembered for years to come.