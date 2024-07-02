Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights Podcast Fulfills Elon Musk’s Public Request With a Hilarious Twist

Elon Musk recently stirred the pot on X, calling for users to post more “beautiful content.” His tweet promptly went viral, racking up over 77 million views and sparking a flood of responses ranging from genuinely stunning content to sarcastic jabs. But leave it to Jason and Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast to take things to a whole new level of ‘beautiful content,’ and that too, in the most unexpected way.

In reply to Elon’s request, the ‘New Heights’ podcast shared a clip that can only be described as pure gold. In it, Jason was enthusiastically lip-smacking his way through “The Green Hornet Theme (Kill Bill)” for a solid 26 seconds. And Travis? He was losing it, dancing along to his brother’s impromptu performance.

It’s the Kelce brothers doing what they do best—turning their day-to-day banter sessions into pure entertainment. When Jason wrapped up his masterpiece, Travis added, “This is entertainment. Now, that’s how you recap your day.”

Even the fans couldn’t get enough of Jason’s antics. The comments section exploded with love, with one fan declaring, “This content is why Wednesday is the best day of the week!” Another chimed in, “I will never not laugh when I see this The fact that it goes on forever at max intensity is.” See for yourselves:

It’s this kind of off-the-wall humor that’s catapulted the Kelce brothers’ podcast to the top spot on Spotify. They’ve mastered the art of keeping their audience on their toes, never knowing what wild shenanigans they’ll cook up next. That said, when Jason isn’t entertaining fans with his antics, he’s making strides in his personal life, having recently shed a significant amount of weight.

Jason Appears to Have Lost 20 lbs After Retirement

Jason’s hanging up his cleats hasn’t slowed him down one bit. In fact, he’s been on a roll, shedding pounds and embracing a whole new lifestyle. In a recent chat with GQ, the former Eagles center discussed his impressive 20-pound weight loss since announcing his retirement in March 2024.

Kelce’s not looking to become a twig at the age of 36. He’s aiming for that sweet spot between his playing weight of 295 and a more manageable 250-260 pounds because he’s trying to avoid what he calls the “bobblehead look.”

“I think a lot of guys, especially offensive linemen, they lose too much weight, and then they look like bobbleheads because their neck gets so small, but their head stays the same size… I feel like for some reason, 250 to 260 feels like I’ll still be big and be happy with the way I look without having a six-pack. But I’ll still be able to have that stature a little bit.”

Currently tipping the scales at 277, Kelce’s already feeling the difference. His back and knees are thanking him, and he’s pumped about losing another 20 pounds. But it’s not just about the numbers on the scale, it’s about being able to keep up with his kids without breaking a sweat.

Kelce’s journey is a reminder that retirement isn’t about slowing down — it’s about shifting gears. He’s proving that there’s always room for reinvention, whether you’re a former NFL star or just an average Joe looking to make a change.