Shedeur Sanders Gives it Back to CO State QB Who Called Travis Hunter “Too Small” — God Taught Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi a Lesson

On left-University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) and on right- CSU football quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. Credit-Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images and Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

The Colorado Buffaloes bounced back from their week 2 defeat at the hands of Nebraska by easily thrashing their cross-town rivals, Colorado State. Players from both teams exchanged plenty of jibes and insults, with Colorado State’s quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi taking center stage. At one point, he mocked Colorado’s two-way star, Travis Hunter, with a “too-small” gesture, a move he later regretted.

Advertisement

Both, Shedeur Sanders and Coach Prime were unimpressed by Fowler-Nicolosi’s behavior, with the Buffs QB calling him out after the game on his podcast. CO State was down 14-3 late in the second quarter when Nicolsi ran for a one-yard gain and then bumped into Hunter, throwing the “too small” gesture toward him. Reflecting on the incident during the 2Legendary podcast, Shedeur pointed out that karma quickly caught up with Nicolosi, as Hunter intercepted a pass and racked up 100 receiving yards.

“Colorado State QB, he hit the two small pose of Travis for no purpose of doing that. But you know God teach everybody lessons for trolling or doing anything crazy. He did that. Travis got a pick on him and went for 100. So it was like how he too small,” Shedeur said

Much like Shedeur, antics of the redshirt sophomore quarterback displeased coach Deion too, who publicly called it stupid. He said, “How stupid was that? This is Travis Hunter. Dude this is Travis Hunter. Who does that? I wouldn’t allow my kids to do that.”

Colorado State QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi just told Travis Hunter he’s too small while trailing 14-3. pic.twitter.com/IOFbpAvaoc — Kevin Borba (@Kevin__Borba) September 15, 2024

Fowler-Nicolosi and Shedeur didn’t exchange pleasantries at the end of the match. The Buffs QB made that his opposite number know what he thought about his “too small” antics which shows how strong the interpersonal relationships are in Colorado.

The Buffs have started the season with a bang registering two wins in three games. Deion’s boys will now take on Baylor on coming Saturday.