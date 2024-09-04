Deion Sanders Jr. Breaks Down QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi & WR Tory Horton Rejecting $600K

In a profession like football, which is quite volatile and short-tenured, shunning big-money offers has rarely proved to be a good decision. Colorado State Rams QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and WR Tory Horton are the latest players to have taken this gamble, reportedly rejecting a $600,000 offer each to stay with their current team.

While the majority of well-wishers, barring Rams fans, have been skeptical of the move, Deion Sanders Jr. sees some merit. In his appearance on “Zero 2 Sixty with Matt McChesney”, Sanders Jr. stood out by not criticizing Fowler-Nicolosi and Horton’s decision to stay put with the Rams.

While he did concede that rejecting life-changing money in an unpredictable sport like football wasn’t ideal, the psychological boost that the QB would receive with this gutsy move makes it a double-edged sword.

Sanders Jr. argued that this decision would only make the QB work 50 times harder to ensure his decision was right, increasing the chances of his success. He said:

“I mean it’s a double-edged sword but when you also love what it could do for you, like you’re going [to work] 50 times harder, like you know you love the game…”

But at the same time, Sanders Jr. also shed light on why the idea of loyalty over money shouldn’t be romanticized. As per the former SMU Mustangs player, the NIL deals are hard-earned and well-deserved by a player.

He believes that cases like Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and Tory Horton’s can easily be cited as narratives against the NIL, but this shouldn’t be the case. Nor should teams or fans look down upon players who choose money in the transfer portal, as that’s the harsh reality of the game.

This positive attitude towards the NIL was also displayed by Coach Prime and the Buffs this summer as the college football witnessed a mass exodus from Colorado for multiple reasons.

However, letting players go every year also means constant chopping and changing. This often creates instability in the team, leading to a tougher acclimatization period in the opening games. Hence, it’s no wonder why ESPN is predicting an unfavorable outcome for the Buffs against Nebraska this week.

ESPN Analytics writes off Buffs’ winning chances against Nebraska

Deion Sanders’ team started the season on a high note with a convincing victory over North Dakota. However, their second matchup won’t be as straightforward. While UTEP might be rated slightly lower than North Dakota, the Cornhuskers’ first game saw them obliterate UTEP 40-7, with freshman QB Dylan Raiola coming all guns blazing.

While the Buffs have Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Jimmy Horn Jr. in fine form, Nebraska’s well-oiled defensive plays will pose a challenge to the Buffs’ high-flying offense.

Hence, it’s no wonder why ESPN Analytics is giving the Buffs a meager 39.7% chance of beating the Huskers this Sunday. This will undeniably be Deion Sanders’ first real test of the season.