Travis Hunter Is a Big Believer in Incorporating Candies in His Diet, Just Like DK Metcalf

Last year, Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf shocked the sporting world by revealing how candies form a major part of his daily diet. Over a year later, we are stunned once again as American football’s rising star Travis Hunter admits to incorporating a bag of candies, or maybe more, into his daily diet.

Advertisement

In a Q&A segment on The Travis Hunter Show, the Buffs star was asked to reveal the secret behind his high energy on the field. While logic would have dictated the answer to be along the lines of a typical high protein, moderate fat diet, Hunter subverted expectations by primarily crediting his water intake. “I drink a lot of water,” he said with a grin on his face.

Then, the two-way star revealed that he “eats a lot.” Be it after recording for the show or snacking right after dinner, the CB hilariously mentioned that he always likes to eat. Hunter further added that he maximizes his calorie-heavy diet by carrying a pack of candies with him “all the time” to ensure his energy levels never drop.

“I’m just always eating, you know? I always keep a pack of candy on me too… I got to keep the energy up so l have a pack of candy with me all the time.”

While Hunter’s incorporation of candies serves the role of an auxiliary nutrition booster, DK Metcalf, on the other hand, had candies as his primary nutrition source.

In an interview with Kevin Garnett last year, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver revealed that his daily diet primarily consists of coffee, one full meal, and three bags of candies.

On one hand, we have the GOAT Tom Brady championing his rigid low-carb diet for his endurance, and on the other, we have Metcalf who barely gets injured [only one game missed in 83 matches] with his candy diet. Not only the endurance, but Metcalf’s exploits on the field also haven’t taken a hit since debuting in 2019 [three 1000+ yards season].

However, even Metcalf has mended his ways over the past 12 months. A primary reason for this change, according to him, has been the negative impact his flamboyant revelation had on kids last year.

In a recent interview, the Seattle star revealed that since sharing his unconventional diet, he has been bombarded with messages from parents blaming him for ruining their kids’ diets. They began believing they could eat heaps of candies and still make it to the NFL. Metcalf, therefore, apologized for his unintentional impact.

“A lot of parents saying, ‘You’re messing with my kid’s diet. My kid thinks he can eat candy all day,'” Metcalf said. “I apologize to all of the parents that I messed up their kid’s diet. That was just something I did.”

Metcalf even shared that he has “slowed down on his coffee and candy”, in a way, admitting that his lifestyle wasn’t healthy despite his success on the field. Here’s hoping that Travis clarifies the nutritional reasons behind his processed glucose intake to avoid misleading the countless young fans looking up to him.