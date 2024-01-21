Exactly a Year Ago, Olivia Culpo Revealed How Hubby to Be Christian McCaffrey Is Keeping the Cutest Couple Pictures to Himself

Nearly a year ago, Miss Universe 2012 and girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers‘ running back Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo, sat down with E-News for an interview. The conversation began with a question about Olivia’s affection for pajamas, following her paid partnership with PJ Place. She went on to share how matching pajamas on festive days has become a tradition in her family.

Moreover, Culpo was asked if she and her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, have ever worn matching pajamas. She responded with excitement, “Oh, yeah! Lots!” and it caught the attention of many NFL fans.

She shared that the most recent set she and McCaffrey wore featured their dog’s face all over. Additionally, the actress and influencer mentioned that they enjoy creating matching pajamas as little gag gifts, despite Christian’s occasional reluctance to let her post about it.

“The most recent actually was with our dog’s face everywhere. We do get creative, we do wear matching pajamas,” Olivia Culpo said. “He wouldn’t always let me post them, but yeah, I always get little gag gifts like that.”

NFL fans are more than eager to ask Christian McCaffrey why he keeps those cutesy pictures to himself. Many urged the duo to flaunt their creative pajama sets featuring their furry friend Oliver Sprinkles’ face. Notably, the couple welcomed Sprinkles into their lives in 2020. He even has a dedicated Instagram account for their fans to follow his journey.

Culpo’s star husband has made impressive strides this season with the 49ers and secured a victory in the Divisional Round on Saturday, earning a spot in the Conference Championship. And Miss Universe 2012 made her support known from the sidelines.

Olivia Culpo Rocked an Exclusive Game Day Fit in the 49ers vs. Packers Bout

Culpo continues to make waves in NFL fashion, as she recently donned a custom Kristin Juszczyk design at the NFC divisional game. The collaboration with the fashion designer adds Culpo’s name to a list that includes Kansas City WAGs, Taylor Swift, and Brittany Mahomes. Kyle Juszczyk’s wife and her designs have been the talk of the town lately with their rising popularity.

Olivia was sporting a long red coat, complemented by a matching handbag, black jeans, and white gloves. The standout piece was a low white top adorned with the 49ers crest in the center, possibly inspired by the Top Gun logo. Have a look:

It’s worth mentioning that Olivia and Christian McCaffrey announced their engagement through black-and-white photographs in a romantic announcement on Instagram. The proposal, captured during a Utah vacation, showcased the star running back on one knee and Culpo in joyous shock. Culpo’s caption revealed the heartfelt moment occurred on April 2, 2023, marking the beginning of their journey toward marriage.