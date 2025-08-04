Shedeur Sanders Arm Injury Update: Shannon Sharpe Reckons the QB Wouldn’t Have Talked About His Sore Arm Unless it Truly Bothered Him

The quarterback competition in Cleveland is heating up as the season draws closer. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to name a starter, with four signal-callers, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders, in the mix. While many expect the veteran and former Ravens QB Flacco to ultimately get the nod, the battle for the backup spots remains wide open.

Shedeur began camp at the bottom of the depth chart, with coaches favoring the other three and giving them the bulk of the first-team reps. The Colorado alum was limited to working with the second unit. But with Pickett sidelined due to injury, Sanders has seen an uptick in opportunities and has made the most of them in recent practices.

Statistically, he has been impressive, going 49-of-70 with six touchdowns. Flacco has completed 54-of-92 passes with three touchdowns, while Gabriel is 62-of-112 with four scores and two interceptions. Before his injury, Pickett went 23-of-34 with three touchdowns and one interception.

Unfortunately, Sanders missed a practice due to a sore arm just as he was building momentum in this heated competition. This setback could not have come at a worse time for the young QB.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson weighed in on the news of Shedeur Sanders’ sore shoulder. Sharpe emphasized that if Shedeur is speaking up about the pain, it must be serious, not just routine soreness or fatigue. In a high-stakes competition like this, Sharpe noted, Sanders wouldn’t risk stepping back unless the discomfort was significant.

Sharpe also pointed out that lower-round draft picks like Shedeur don’t have the luxury to sit out because of minor bumps and bruises. They’re already fighting for a spot on the roster and must push through adversity to prove their worth.

“Shedeur reported that I got some arm soreness. You’re throwing a lot. For him to say that and not just eat it because he is in a stiff competition battle, that tells you it’s bothering him,” he stated.

“I was a low-round draft pick. But I have a little nick, nah, bro, I’m in a competition, I’m good. You eat, you sit on things, knee sore, ankle sore, something sore. You got thigh bruise or something, you just eat that,” he continued.

Due to a sore arm, Sanders sat out of Saturday’s practice, allowing most of the quarterback reps to go to Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco. However, he still took part in other non-throwing activities, including run-game drills and conditioning work.

Fortunately, it doesn’t appear to be anything serious. With some rest, ice, and massage therapy, Shedeur should be back to throwing soon, just in time for the Browns’ first preseason game against the Panthers this coming weekend.

If he’s healthy, they will give him an opportunity to play in the second half against Carolina’s second- and third-string defenses. A strong performance could go a long way in convincing the coaching staff that he’s ready for more first-team reps.