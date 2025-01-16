Travis Hunter Landing Spots for NFL Draft 2025: Where Can the Dual Threat Star Possibly Go?

Travis Hunter is the creme de la creme of college football and as a Heisman winner, possibly the best player in college football right now. With the CFB and NFL seasons coming to their conclusion and the off-season and draft approaching, the NFL draft board is shaping up. Many believe the Buffs’ dual-threat star could be the first overall pick in the draft and rightly so, but things usually change as the teams identify their needs and try to fill them through free agency.

Drafting QBs often takes precedence for most teams over CB/WR. If that happens Hunter might not go first overall but there is no chance he will slip out of the top five. His resumé speaks for him. Standing at 6’1, 185 pounds, he played over 1400 snaps on both sides of the ball, impressing everyone with his performances both as CB and WR.

As a DB, he allowed only 22 receptions for 205 yards, making four interceptions, five pass breakups, and 30 tackles. His coverage was supreme and so was his tackling, thanks to his athleticism despite lacking the girth and size of CB. He was tenacious in his perimeter play, sticking to receivers like glue.

As a wideout, Hunter has the fourth-most receiving yards in the country –1,152 on 92 receptions. He showed consistency throughout the season, with only two of his games going below the 50-receiving-yard mark. Aside from destroying press coverage, he has a great deal of yards after the catch, breaking 23 tackles. His high- IQ has allowed him to develop great spatial awareness.

So which teams would like to snag this generational dual-threat star? The Titans hold the 1st overall pick, followed by the Browns and the Giants. All these teams need a QB first. But that doesn’t mean they can’t draft him.

However, the best teams would be teams with QBs. The Patriots are one of those teams.

New England Patriots

The Pats just hired Mike Vrabel, sorting out their first issue. As per Yahoo Sports, they already have a franchise QB in Drake Maye and $130 million in cap space. The Patriots already have All-Pro Christian Gonzalez at DB and Travis Hunter would most likely be CB2 if they draft him. They need a receiver but they also need an O-Linemen and edge-rusher.

They may very well go in the direction of Will Campbell or Abdul Carter. But they are unlikely to pass on a generational talent like Hunter if the opportunity presents itself.

Could the Jacksonville Jaguars get Travis Hunter?

If the Patriots or top three teams pass on Hunter, the Jaguars shouldn’t waste any time in drafting him with 5th overall pick. They have a WR1 in Brian Thomas Jr and could use another elite talent at the receiver position. They also need someone at CB opposite Tyson Campbell. However, it seems unlikely they will get their man at 5th.

He might go before that even if the top three teams in the draft order need a QB. Well, they might have to trade up with the Pats who sit at 4th. The cost of trading won’t be high which would have been if New England had secured 1st overall pick.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders need a QB desperately but they are unlikely to get that at 6th. They have to move up and the cost of doing that will be too high. Plus the upcoming QB class is not that deep. If they need a QB, they would be better off drafting one in the 2nd round. Instead, they can get CB/WR like Hunter.

Vegas was by far the lowest-graded team in coverage this past season, per PFF, at just 31.9. They need a DB and Travis might be the best pick. But they have to move up. The Raiders also need a wideout after Davante Adams’s exit.

Travis Hunter is a generational talent with the rare ability to excel on both sides of the ball, a skill set that will make him a highly coveted prospect in the NFL. However, how much he plays at both positions will ultimately depend on the team that drafts him and their vision for his role.

It will also be up to Hunter to decide whether to prioritize one position to maximize his potential, as sustaining excellence in both will be a significant challenge. Regardless, any team would benefit from selecting a player of his caliber.