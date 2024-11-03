Travis Hunter Refuses to Wear Tom Brady’s Jersey Number 12 if He Lands With the Patriots

Travis Hunter is one of the most promising football players in college right now. After consistently being the lifeline of the Colorado Buffaloes these past few weeks, he’s expected to be the number 1 pick, at best, number three, at worst, in the 2025 NFL Draft. And when he reaches the big league, the two-way star wishes to keep his jersey number 12—unless, of course, he gets selected by the Patriots.

During his latest appearance on ‘The Travis Hunter Show,’ the Colorado receiver-cornerback was heard talking about his future in the NFL, and whether he’d want to wear his same number 12 there too. Hunter stated that if he can’t have the number 12, he’d be happy with the number 40. However, the number 12 will be his preference.

“If I don’t get number 12, bro, I’m gonna wear number 40.”

He then turned down the idea of wearing that number with the Patriots if he landed there. The reason? It used to be Tom Brady’s number. On the other hand, he was fine with wearing his college number with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since Brady didn’t really solidify a legacy with them during the three seasons he played there.

“What if I go to the Patriots? I’m not finna wear Tom Brady’s number… I can wear 12 there [Buccaneers]. He ain’t spend 15 years there.”

Since the team with the worst record gets the first pick in the draft, the Carolina Panthers are in the running for the top pick next year, with a 1-7 record. At the same time, the Patriots aren’t too far from that chance either, as their record is drastically low at 2-6.

So, Hunter donning the Patriots’ colors is a realistic possibility in 2025. The team could also trade up the draft board to secure a one-of-a-kind, two-way star like Travis.

That said, Hunter also took a firm stance against buying his jersey number in the NFL to continue playing as No. 12, a practice that’s common in the league.

Travis Hunter would not pay money to retain his number

Why do NFL players choose to shell out wads of money to keep their numbers?

Many do this due to superstitious beliefs tied to luck and legacy. Across the sport, great athletes and their numbers often become an extension of their reputation and identity, making the jersey even more meaningful. Travis Hunter, however, is notably more rational about the matter.

According to the two-way star, he would choose number 40 as an alternative if he couldn’t get his number 12, but would never pay for the number since he doesn’t believe it’s that important.

“I’m not buying a number. I’m telling you, I’mma rock number 40 though, like, nobody want to give me number 12, they want me to pay for it bro? Say goodbye.”

Hunter is just 21 years old, and yet, has the maturity and the signs of a great NFL player. He’s one of the biggest weapons in the Colorado Buffaloes’ arsenal and will make one lucky NFL team, one of the strongest in their division — with or without the number 12 on his back.