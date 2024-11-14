Travis Hunter Reveals Tacos Weren’t the Only Food Items Thrown at Them During Texas Tech Matchup

It gets even uglier for Texas Tech fans. Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter has revealed they had a lot more than just tacos thrown at them after they defeated the Red Raiders 41-27 last Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

The Buffaloes went into the matchup 6-2 and ranked 21st in the nation. It’s a massive step up from their 4-8 record last year and an even bigger transformation from the year before that, when they were just 1-11.

Things were looking dicey for Hunter and company early in that matchup with the Red Raiders. They went down 13-0 in what seemed like the blink of an eye in the first quarter. Colorado was able to cut the deficit to three by halftime. In the second half, though, it was all Buffaloes. They outscored Texas Tech 31-14 in the final two frames.

Surely, the Red Raiders players and coaches were frustrated that they let this one slip away. However, that was nothing compared to the anger shown by their fans. In a disappointing display, the fans began throwing trash and various food items on the field in the direction of the Buffaloes players.

As the best player on the team and someone who plays on both sides of the ball, Travis Hunter was especially susceptible to this unsanctioned food fight.

On Wednesday, Travis Hunter hosted his weekly podcast, The Travis Hunter Show, and he was asked by the host to talk about the fans throwing food at the end of the game. Apparently, it wasn’t just tortillas and tacos being thrown.

“We knew that was going to happen, but, bro, at the end of the game, somebody threw a pizza at me. I got hit in the head with a pizza and a pen, at the same time. It was like they clipped the pen on the pizza and threw it at me and it hit me right in the head while I was on the field. It was like one of the last plays bro.”

Clearly, Hunter isn’t too vexed about the whole incident. He was laughing as he told the entire story to his buddies on the podcast.

Travis Hunter and the Buffaloes took the fans’ actions in stride

Travis Hunter went on to say that he wouldn’t have reacted so calmly if his team hadn’t been winning. Thankfully for everyone involved, they were. Hunter said that if he had been hit in the head with a pizza while his team was losing, he would’ve gone up into the stands Ron Artest style.

“When we winning, you ain’t gonna worry about it, but if we were losing and they was doing that, bro, throwing pizzas and stuff, bro I would’ve went into them stands.”

Hunter and the podcast hosts also discussed how the incident would have been viewed had the roles been reversed. If it was Colorado fans throwing food at the Texas Tech players, they argue that the storyline in the media would be all about how their fans are “thugs”.

Colorado’s other superstar, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, also dealt with some unwanted food flying his way. Throughout the game, Sanders said he was seeing tortillas and tacos thrown in his direction. At one point, in a hilarious example of taking the high road, he decided to actually sign one of the tortillas. In the post-game presser, he said, “They kept throwing tortillas at me, so I had to sign one.”

The Buffaloes are 7-2 and ranked 17th in the nation—their highest ranking in the Deion Sanders era—so there’s no way a few tortillas were going to bring their spirits down.