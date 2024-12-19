Travis Hunter Reveals What Made Adidas the Perfect Brand for Him: “Not Signing Nothing That Ain’t Got Family Involved”

Travis Hunter has signed with the sports apparel brand Adidas. With this signing, he joins the ranks of Lionel Messi, Patrick Mahomes, and many more. However, his QB and best friend Shedeur Sanders is signed with rival brand Nike. So why did the Buffs CB choose to rep the German giants and not Nike or New Balance?

During the latest episode of his podcast, Travis reveals Adidas involved his family in the decision-making, making a sincere effort to reach out to them. This helped him and the company build a rapport and establish an immediate connection. He said plainly,

“I am not signing nothing that ain’t got no family involved.”

According to him, the deal was in the works for quite some time. However, he wasn’t at liberty to say anything until they finalized the deal. During that process, Adidas kept in touch with him and his whole family, always coming around even when the other companies were just trying to gauge his interest.

Their relentless pursuit and genuine interest in him and his family impressed Travis enough to commit to the Adidas family. To sweeten the pot, they added his younger brother, Trayvis Hunter, to the deal. This made the deal even more compelling.

The multi-year deal extends into Travis’s NFL career and is valued at $3.1 million. As part of the agreement, Travis will represent the company in upcoming marketing campaigns and collaborations. The deal also includes a limited-edition apparel collection, available exclusively online.

One standout item, an Adidas hoodie featuring Travis in the iconic Heisman pose alongside the words “Heisman Winner,” was priced at $60. It has already sold out.

The German giants signed him even before he received the Heisman Award, noting his dominance and leadership and the tremendous success he enjoyed playing a total of 1360 snaps on both the offense and defense.

Travis Hunter expressed excitement about signing with the company, calling it a special opportunity.

“Working with Adidas is a special opportunity for me and something that I’m really excited about as I look ahead to what’s next. The partners they currently have are top-tier with some of the best young guys like me. I’m pumped to join the three stripes as we continue pushing the boundaries of the sport we all love.”

As he continues his success in the NFL, the deal will continue to get better. Aside from him, Adidas also signed Cam Ward, Micah Parsons, Michael Penix Jr., and Rome Odunze.