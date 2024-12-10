Travis Hunter Reveals Why He Does Not Endorse His Little Brother Trayvis on Social Media

Travis Hunter is still six months shy of his 22nd birthday, but he already has the entire world at his fingertips. And yet, he has not let the fame or money go to his head. He remains as down-to-earth and mature as you can imagine for a young Heisman Trophy finalist. During a visit to The Pivot podcast, former NFL player Ryan Clark acknowledged this trait that Hunter has and called the two-way star “wise beyond his years.” And Hunter added that he intends to pass that wisdom on to his younger brother.

Travis may be just 21 years old, but he’s the oldest of four children in the Hunter clan. He has a younger sister, Taylor, and two younger brothers, Junior and Trayvis. The latter seems to be following in Trav’s footsteps already, as Trayvis has already started to turn heads as a high school sophomore.

Travis, however, wants to make sure his brother is “gonna get it just like” he himself got it: on his own.

“Now, everybody get to see my little brother. They ask me why I’m not posting him or nothing. Because ain’t nobody post me when I was younger. So he’s gonna get it just like I got it. When that time comes, I’m gonna help him figure out where he wants to go. Right now, I just try to tell him, I’m on a mission, Mission: Incomplete, until I can be able to sit down like ya’ll and not have to work another day in my life.”

Hunter is speaking to the hustle-and-grind mindset that helped many athletes in previous generations reach the greatest heights in their sport. Things weren’t handed to them. And Travis wants Trayvis to have the same type of mentality he did when he was coming up without a famous older brother. Travis spoke about how “being the oldest” means he has to set an example, not just hold their hands through the process.

“Me being the oldest, I have to make sure I’m doing everything right, so they understand, ‘this is how my brother did it.’ And they can follow my footsteps. They don’t have to ask me for anything. They go out and get it themselves.”

Travis doesn’t want his newfound wealth and fame to make things too easy for his siblings. But he’s also not ignoring them. The Colorado Buffaloes WR/CB hybrid spoke about how he still supports his brother. He won’t market Trayvis on his social platforms, but he says that his main focus is to “help” him and his other siblings.

“I try not to focus on other people, focus on myself first. If my little brother asks me for something, I go and get it for him. That’s pretty much my main focus right now, to help my siblings. So I just continue to go as far as I can so they can see and follow my steps to where they don’t have to ask me for anything.”

Trayvis played his freshman season at the same school as Travis: Collins Hill in Suwanee, Georgia. He transferred to Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia this past year.

As a sophomore, Trayvis—who plays as a receiver like Travis but not as a cornerback—chipped in with 36 receptions for 496 yards and six touchdowns as his team made it to the 5A Georgia state playoffs.