Travis Hunter Trolls Deion Sanders’ Son for Traveling in Economy Class

Sneha Singh
Published

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field.

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Sanders clan is usually associated with a bougie lifestyle and is often seen making grand entrances in luxury cars and designer labels. So when one member of the family — specifically, Deion Sanders Jr. — was spotted flying economy, Travis Hunter was left baffled.

Sanders Jr. posted an Instagram story that showed him on a public airplane with the caption, “The things I’m doing to record some fishing…” He tagged Coach Prime and Travis Hunter on the story, possibly hinting at a fishing trip in Colorado’s bye week with his father and Travis.

However, the Buffs’ two-way star quickly noticed that Deion Jr. was in economy class. Taking the opportunity to tease him, Travis wrote: “Nah u on a regular flight never thought ill see this.”

Hunter’s dig doesn’t seem too out of place, especially considering the Sanders family’s usual fancy standard of living. Be it his millionaire father or his NIL chart-topper brother, Shedeur Sanders, all seem to have a taste for luxury. So when Sanders Jr. flew economy, it certainly was befuddling enough.

Back in July, the content creator posted a video of him and his brothers on a lavish private jet on Instagram. With the caption reading “Opulence,” the group could be seen sipping wine and listening to music, while Deion Jr. called the experience “legendary.”

Deion Sanders also shared glimpses of him taking a trip with his sons back in March. In the carousel of pictures he posted, Shedeur, Darius, and Sanders Jr. were all shown reading Coach Prime’s new book — ‘Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field.’

Apart from Shiloh, the coach’s daughter Deiondra Sanders was also absent from the fun trip and humorously commented on the post, “Dang I wanna be reading on the jet too lol.

With a net worth of $45 million, Coach Prime is making the most out of his wealth, investing in multiple properties and lavish vehicles. Shedeur has followed in his father’s footsteps and has a passion for expensive cars as well. He is already building his fortune with his NIL earnings. Sanders Jr. too, has made a name for himself despite not gearing up for games, currently boasting a net worth of $5 million.

