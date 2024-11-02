Travis Hunter vs Cam Ward: Maxx Crossby Picks His No. 1 Heisman Trophy Contender

As the race between Travis Hunter and Cam Ward for the Heisman Trophy heats up, the American football landscape is divided between the two camps. Raiders superstar Maxx Crossby, however, has no confusion on who the winner will be this season — it’s the Hurricanes quarterback.

In the latest episode of ‘The Rush Podcast with Maxx Crossby,’ the Raiders DE stated that he considers Buffs star Travis Hunter a strong favourite for the Heisman Trophy, as thousands of others do. He also said that he has been mesmerised by Travis’ recent performances.

However, Crosby believes that Boise State’s running back Ashton Jeanty is having too strong a season for Travis to pass him in the race. His performances have been phenomenal in recent memory.

“I mean he [Travis Hunter] went dumb last week too… he keeps going dumb. I mean, it’s either gonna be him… but I mean, it’s gonna be hard to beat the Boise State dude (Ashton Jeanty).”

Reacting to Crosby’s statement, co-host Darien Terrell revealed his three picks by naming Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, and Ashton Jeanty. As soon as Maxx heard Ward’s name, his eyes instantly lit up, and he quickly corrected his picks by naming the Miami Hurricanes QB as his number 1 contender for the Heisman Trophy.

“Cam Ward, I’d put Can Ward at number one,” said the Raiders star excitedly.

That said, ESPN’s latest online betting odds do not have Cam Ward as the favourite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Betting odds favour Hunter to win the Heisman Trophy

As per the betting odds, Travis Hunter is the bookmaker’s favourite, as he is sitting at an overwhelming position of +165. Cam Ward and Oregon playmaker Dillon Gabriel are the next closest to the Buffs star as they are sitting at +275.

Interestingly enough, CU Buffs talisman Shedeur Sanders is nowhere in the picture, as he is sitting at 5000+ odds on ESPN’s books. The odds also align with Crosby’s views as Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty is the fourth most favourite to lift the trophy, sitting at +600 odds. Between Shedeur and Jeanty is Clemson QB Cade Klubnik at +2200 odds.

This year’s class of Heisman Trophy contenders are truly special, and the most unique amongst them is Travis, who is dominant in both the defensive and offensive parts of the game. His contemporaries? Not at all. This surely gives him an edge in the race.

With 60 catches, 8 TDs for 757 yards as a wide receiver, and 21 tackles with 9 pass breakups when he plays as a cornerback, Hunter’s dominance on the field is unparalleled.

However, as things stand, the Buffs are in a precarious situation as far as qualifying for college football playoff is concerned. This gives Miami’s Ward a significant boost, as he has not only led his team to an unbeaten 8-0 record so far but also has 24 TDs and 2,746 passing yards to his name — stats that are even better than those of his closest competitor, Dillon Gabriel.

Though odds may not favour Crosby’s prediction currently, long term, as things stand, Ward might nick up the Trophy, proving the Raiders DE right.