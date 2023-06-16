“I Am Shocked”: DeAndre Hopkins Leaving Out Aaron Rodgers & Joe Burrow From His QB Wish-List, Leaves Jason & Travis Kelce Utterly Perplexed

A few weeks back, DeAndre Hopkins was freed out of his duties from the Arizona Cardinals after not being able to find a perfect trading partner. Now, the 30-year-old is trying to look for a new landing spot for him. Not long ago, the WR was asked on a podcast to list the signal callers with whom he would like to play. While he did name a few superstars, the five-time Pro Bowler left out two important QBs.

The star wide receiver did not mention Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets. As one can expect, DeAndre’s list ended up causing an uproar on social media. Hence, the Kelce brothers, who host the New Heights podcast, ended up giving their take on the list in a recent episode.

The Kelce brothers are astonished that Hopkins left these QBs out

Recently, DeAndre Hopkins appeared on the ‘I AM ATHLETE’ podcast where he addressed former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall and co-host Ashley Nicole Moss’ question about which QB he would like to catch a pass from. The signal callers he mentioned were Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson.

The mentioned QBs are some of the best athletes in the league. However, Kansas City superstar Travis, in a recent episode of his podcast, noticed that the WR did not mention Burrow and Rodgers in his list. Travis asked Jason if there was a prominent name missing from the list and asked him to mention that said name in unison.

Jason said, “I got one in mind…He’s got a stadium named after him. I’m shocked he’s not on the list…Joe Burrow!” However, when Jason screamed Burrow’s name, Travis mentioned Rodgers’ name. That’s when both the brothers realized that not one but two superstars were missed by DeAndre. It wasn’t tough to judge from Jason and Travis’ reactions that were left perplexed by Hopkins’ choices.

Can DeAndre Hopkins join the Patriots?

After officially becoming a free agent, Hopkins became one of the hottest wide receivers in the competition. There have been teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, and the New England Patriots, who have shown interest in Hopkins. In fact, there were reports that DeAndre will end up in New England, after he recently decided to visit them.

However, contrary to what all were expecting, Hopkins walked out without finalizing a deal. But it wouldn’t be right to assume that the Hopkins-New England relationship has ended. They might as well work out a deal in the days to come. Given how the Patriots have failed to live up to the expectations in the last few years, DeAndre’s presence might en up making a huge difference for the franchise.