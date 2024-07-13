Travis Kelce Reveals Whether He Has More Backup Dancer Performances Planned for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has a lot on his plate now, for good reason. In addition to his NFL career as Kansas City Chiefs tight end, he hosts the highly successful ‘New Heights’ podcast and has a romantic relationship with Taylor Swift. However, just when people thought he couldn’t pull off adding another feather to his cap, he became his girlfriend’s backup dancer during the London leg of Swift’s critically acclaimed Eras Tour. Could we see a repeat of that anytime soon?

Kelce surprised everyone when he came out with the dancers wearing a gentleman’s suit and a top hat. The three-time Super Bowl winner was game throughout the routine, including carrying Swift to the couch. His stint became viral, dominating headlines covering celebrities, music, and sports.

Now that he has debuted on the Eras Tour, an NBC Sports reporter asked if more appearances will be lined up for him on the concert stage. While Travis Kelce didn’t directly answer the question, he mentioned that his focus will shift to football after participating in the 2024 American Century Championship. After all, Chiefs veterans will report to training camp on July 20.

“I can’t let anything out of the bag, but right now, I’m in full football mode after golf.”

While his girlfriend rocks the concert stages in Europe, Kelce and the Chiefs will go to work because they have a shot at the unprecedented history of becoming the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. Though the opposition will be fierce, the All-Pro tight end likes their chances because of the additions of wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown.

Travis talks golfing with his brother, a Chiefs 3-peat and if he has any more plans on being a backup dancer pic.twitter.com/a2fiqey8uT — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) July 13, 2024

Ever the optimist, the nine-time Pro Bowler believes in their chances to pull off that feat. However, the opposition will be stiff because every team they face will try to unseat them from the NFL throne. For now, though, he’s locked into golf and he’s not about to let anyone take away his shine.

Travis Kelce Crowns Himself the Better Golfer Between Him and His Brother

From Super Bowl LVII to the podcast booth and the golf course, Travis and Jason Kelce have shared countless spotlights. Their unwavering support for each other is a testament to their unbreakable bond as brothers who have gone through good and bad times.

However, Travis Kelce did not hesitate to declare himself a better golfer than his older brother:

“I am, guaranteed. He’s just started picking it up. He’s got three little girls, so he’s got something distracting him from the golf course. But we’ll see how good he hits, and I haven’t seen him play in about ten years.”

Now that he’s retired, the Super Bowl LII champion will have more time to hit the golf course and improve his stroke. As his younger brother revealed, he has played more golf now than he did throughout his NFL career. According to his little brother, it could be his retirement hobby.

It will be the first season since 2013 that one of the two Kelce brothers has not been on an NFL roster. However, Travis Kelce isn’t retiring soon because he has two seasons left in his restructured contract.