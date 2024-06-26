Travis Kelce Candidly Reflects on “Privacy” Amid His Dating Life with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has been under the microscope for almost a year now, with Swift seemingly having now “hard launched” her new beau with his debut on the Eras Tour stage. This is in stark contrast to her previous 6-year-long relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. But Travis is more than happy to be in the public eye, showing off his “girl.”

It’s no secret that dating Taylor Swift comes with a huge spotlight, and it’s something that Travis has had to contend with. And he’s done a good job of it so far. But of course, there are some things that took him aback. Like the fans on his doorstep. When asked what has been the “craziest part” of having his privacy invaded by fans he revealed on the Bussin With the Boys podcast,

“The craziest definitely has been the pulling up to the house,” but he is not complaining too hard as he says it has been “cool” to interact with a different demographic of fans. Understandably though, the NFL tight end would like some more privacy when they’re just chilling at home.

Some fans have even speculated that Travis talking about “not hiding” his girl might have been a jab at former boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who famously chose to keep a low profile while dating Swift. Not Travis Kelce, though, no. He made a very public proposition for Taylor on his podcast and that theme has followed them till now. No sprinting from the paparazzi for these two lovebirds.

Travis Kelce on the “Different Demographic” of Fans

This is not the first time Travis has opened up about the new privacy-sticky situation he’s found himself in. He even bought a $6 million property in Kansas for added security and privacy soon after starting to date Taylor Swift. He opened up about this to his brother on a previous episode of New Heights when he said,

“I’ve noticed a few things, paparazzi outside my house, s–t like that, for sure, one hundred percent, and they all have British accents too, or something European.”

He seems to have run into some fans also, either outside his own house or outside Taylor’s. But he says it is refreshing to interact with a new demographic of fans, tying into how, in general, their involvement has helped the league interest younger fans in the sport as he said,

“It’s been cool, it’s a different demographic than the NFL really, so it’s been cool to kind of dabble in that and see her following and everything cause it’s been fun, it’s a lot more kids are way more into the game. The Chiefs fans have turned into a lot of her fans or her fans have turned into Chiefs fans.”

However, the 3x Super Bowl winner says Taylor Swift handles it all so elegantly and coolly, saying she “keeps it so chill” despite all the noise around her.