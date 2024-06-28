Travis Kelce Can’t Keep Calm as Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral With Coors Light Commercial

It’s no secret that Patrick Mahomes loves his Coors Light. His teammate, Travis Kelce, has backed this too, revealing that the two-time MVP has been known to “drink bars out of Coors.” So, could there be anyone better than the QB for a collaboration? While the answer is definitely no, the NFL has a strict policy against athletes promoting alcoholic beverages, which is why its poster boy had to find a creative workaround.

The American brewery recently released a trailer for their commercial featuring the Chiefs’ player, who can be seen climbing aboard a Coors train through a blizzard. However, as soon as he utters, ‘Looks like we’ve got company,’ an on-set producer halts the shoot and loudly clarifies that the commercial cannot be made due to NFL regulations.

Considering that the commercial was nearly finished with 10,000 Patrick Mahomes figurines at stake, scrapping the entire project wasn’t feasible. Instead, someone in the room proposed hiding the final product in a time capsule. It will remain buried underground until the NFL star decides to call it a career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes)

Arguably, this is one of the most unique ways to debut a commercial. And, it’s safe to say, fans, including Travis, would agree. The star tight end showed his visible appreciation for the brief video in the comments, using five Tears of Joy emojis.

Even the brewing company joined in, commenting, “We can wait for a couple more rings to watch it I guess.” According to Forbes, this capsule will be preserved and buried at the Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado, until Mahomes decides to hang up his cleats. Interestingly, the burial ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube at 9 am MT on Friday, however, the Chiefs’ QB won’t be attending.

Will Mahomes Face Fines for the Commercial?

It turns out the rules that could potentially land Mahomes in trouble have been in place since the AFL and NFL merged in 1970. However, the QB hasn’t actually violated any of them.

The league prohibits its players from promoting alcohol, which the QB doesn’t quite do in the commercial but instead promotes the Coors Light Time Capsule. He is also not seen drinking the beverage, which aligns with the rules. So, it’s safe to say Mahomes won’t be in trouble unless the NFL decides otherwise.

This is also not the first time Patrick has been involved in a creative workaround commercial for the company. Back in 2022, the QB starred in a brief ad for Coors Light, which is 100% flashlight and 0% adult beverage. The ad states that these “flashlights” are perfect for camping trips and warm summer nights spent with friends.

Last year too, Mahomes and the brewing company collaborated for Coors Bear. That being said, it will be interesting to see if other NFL athletes decide to follow the same trend in the coming months.