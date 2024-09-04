Travis Kelce Downplays Awkward Moment with Justin Tucker Before AFC Rematch: “Nothing But Love”

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) exchanges words with Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) for warming up in the Chiefs’ facility prior to the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Travis Kelce and Justin Tucker almost had a minor scuffle before the AFC championship game when Kelce threw Tucker’s practice gear off the field to avoid disrupting his practice with Mahomes. Now, the Chiefs are meeting the Ravens again and Kelce has nothing but love for the Ravens kicker.

On the Rich Eisen show, Kelce talked about the upcoming fixture before Eisen cheekily questioned him about the incident from last season’s AFC Championship game. He chuckled in response and called it “an interesting interaction” that caught some unnecessary media attention.

He added that he wasn’t aware of Tucker’s practice routine on the Ravens’ home ground and the whole thing was just a misunderstanding. He said:

“It was Tucker’s home field so I don’t know his routine is on this side of things. I got nothing but love for Tucker. You know he was kind of giving me the wink and laughing about it last year and I don’t know it, I just wasn’t in a laughing mood.”

Before the game, Kelce and Mahomes were practicing a few passes when they spotted Tucker placing his gear in the same area they were using. Travis reacted quickly by tossing the gear out of the quarterback’s path without asking Tucker or any Ravens staff.

They exchanged a few words and the whole ordeal was over within minutes as everyone was eager to continue practicing for the big game. But it’s not only Travis who didn’t think it was a big deal.

Kelce was excited for the season opener against the Ravens, as he revealed that the whole team was focusing on the game, and called it a ‘kind of rematch of the top dogs in our conference’ as it was a strong step towards the playoffs.

Tucker brushes aside talk of pregame scuffle with Travis

Justin Tucker was questioned about the incident involving Kelce but refused to comment or reveal any plans to change his practice routine. He refused to talk about the incident and claimed his focus was on the team’s victory.

Patrick Mahomes claimed that Tucker just wanted to get under their skin, while Tucker brushed aside any allegations of foul play and called the whole thing ‘silly’.

The Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in the game, with Travis scoring 1 touchdown, and catching 11 throws while covering 116 yards. Tucker scored the Ravens’ only field goal. They will meet again during the season opener. Will Tucker and the Ravens be able to exact revenge for that loss?