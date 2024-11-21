mobile app bar

“He Ain’t Earn a Birthday This Year”: NFL Fans Have a Field Day as the Ravens Wish Justin Tucker a Happy Birthday

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

What’s worse? Losing a game against an NFL opponent or losing to a divisional rival with first place at stake? The answer is quite clear — and the Baltimore Ravens suffered the worst version of defeat last weekend against the Steelers. It was a very close game, a mere two-point loss, but it was Justin Tucker’s blunder that cost the team big. So much so that fans aren’t even sparing him during his birthday week.

Tucker turned 35 this Thursday, which naturally called for celebration. The Ravens took to social media with the same intention, posting a picture of the placekicker and wishing him well on his big day. “Happy Birthday, Tuck,” they wrote along with a purple heart emoji.

But fans weren’t in the mood. Many from the NFL world and some from the Ravens flock clearly weren’t over Tucker’s dismal performance last week. His two missed field goals did cost the team the game, and the first place in the AFC North with it. So, netizens flocked to the comments with cheeky digs and brutal jabs.

Comments like “NGL we gonna wish this to you next year gang,” and “He ain’t earn a birthday this year. Go make some kicks man.” are everywhere.

Tucker arguably had his worst outing of the season against the Steelers in Week 11. The two field goals he missed were from just 47 and 50 yards out—rookie numbers for him. Especially considering the placekicker has consistently bailed the Ravens out of tough spots week in and week out.

But the 2024 season has been different. In all four of the team’s losses, he has a missed goal to his name, including one extra point. So far, he has missed a total of six kicks.

Chris Boswell, on the other hand, balled out last week. For Pittsburgh, he tallied a whopping six field goals, three of them from beyond 50 yards. His six scores were enough to take the Steelers to top.

The Ravens are set to take on the Chargers next Monday. A lot will be at stake, especially since it’s another away game, and the Harbaugh brothers, Jim and John, will lock horns for the first time in 11 years. Tucker must prove himself in that matchup and try to meet the expectations of a hungry fanbase.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 850 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in God of War: Ragnarök. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these