“He Ain’t Earn a Birthday This Year”: NFL Fans Have a Field Day as the Ravens Wish Justin Tucker a Happy Birthday

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

What’s worse? Losing a game against an NFL opponent or losing to a divisional rival with first place at stake? The answer is quite clear — and the Baltimore Ravens suffered the worst version of defeat last weekend against the Steelers. It was a very close game, a mere two-point loss, but it was Justin Tucker’s blunder that cost the team big. So much so that fans aren’t even sparing him during his birthday week.

Tucker turned 35 this Thursday, which naturally called for celebration. The Ravens took to social media with the same intention, posting a picture of the placekicker and wishing him well on his big day. “Happy Birthday, Tuck,” they wrote along with a purple heart emoji.

Happy birthday Tuck 💜 pic.twitter.com/qhmZTVpsoM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 21, 2024

But fans weren’t in the mood. Many from the NFL world and some from the Ravens flock clearly weren’t over Tucker’s dismal performance last week. His two missed field goals did cost the team the game, and the first place in the AFC North with it. So, netizens flocked to the comments with cheeky digs and brutal jabs.

Comments like “NGL we gonna wish this to you next year gang,” and “He ain’t earn a birthday this year. Go make some kicks man.” are everywhere.

NIGGA BDAY WEEK AND HE SHITTED LIKE THAT???? https://t.co/TTpaUOwhfk — 6IXXX 🥇 (@Sneaker_FreakSB) November 21, 2024

He ain’t earn a birthday this year. Go make some kicks man. https://t.co/vNT3i7uEsS — My name is my name (H.N.I.C) (@JahsThoughts) November 21, 2024

Tucker arguably had his worst outing of the season against the Steelers in Week 11. The two field goals he missed were from just 47 and 50 yards out—rookie numbers for him. Especially considering the placekicker has consistently bailed the Ravens out of tough spots week in and week out.

But the 2024 season has been different. In all four of the team’s losses, he has a missed goal to his name, including one extra point. So far, he has missed a total of six kicks.

Chris Boswell, on the other hand, balled out last week. For Pittsburgh, he tallied a whopping six field goals, three of them from beyond 50 yards. His six scores were enough to take the Steelers to top.

The Ravens are set to take on the Chargers next Monday. A lot will be at stake, especially since it’s another away game, and the Harbaugh brothers, Jim and John, will lock horns for the first time in 11 years. Tucker must prove himself in that matchup and try to meet the expectations of a hungry fanbase.