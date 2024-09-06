“Pigs Must Be Flying”: RGIII Bewildered as Ravens’ Justin Tucker Misses 53-Yard Field Goal

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates after kicking a field goal agains the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A crucial error in the final moments of the first half might’ve just cost the Ravens the game. The game took a turn when Ravens kicker Justin Tucker lined up for a 53-yard field goal attempt but missed.

Advertisement

However, such an error was truly unexpected as he is known as one of the league’s most reliable kickers. Moreover, this miss led the Chiefs to maintain a 13-7 lead as the Ravens’ drive marred by penalties ended without any score.

Naturally, the Baltimore Ravens fans were furious, including the team’s former QB, Robert Griffin III. He tweeted in disbelief writing, ““Justin Tucker MISSED?!?!?? Pigs must be flying.”

One fan pointed out how Tucker’s recent issues with long kicks and wondered if the 34-year-old placekicker is on a decline while a second fan was more critical and questioned if he is already past his prime.

He struggled beyond 50 last year. Might be losing his long range accuracy. Hopefully not. — James K ️ (@robotwrestler) September 6, 2024

Tucker might be washed hate to say it. He struggled last year — KingzGambit (@KingzGambitt) September 6, 2024

A third fan acknowledged that Tucker might be aging but still respected his past achievements.

I think Father Time has caught up with him – but he will still go down as one of the all time greatest kickers. ‍⬛ ‍⬛ ‍⬛ — Karen Belvin (@papciak_karen) September 6, 2024

A different one accepted Tucker’s fate, saying that even great players can experience a decline over time.

He was meh from 50+ last year, even the greats slow down eventually — Matthew Cerrato (@mattclion) September 6, 2024

Tucker has struggled in the past few seasons with long-range kicks. Out of his last seven attempts from beyond 50 yards, he has converted only two.

While he had an overall strong 2023 season, he struggled with long-range kicks–hitting only one out of five from beyond 50 yards. However, he converted 32 out of 37 field goals and 51 out of 52 extra points.

Although he struggled with the long-range, he was nearly perfect on shorter kicks (96%). Moreover, he ranked as the No. 3 fantasy kicker for the second consecutive year.

Tucker signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012. On August 8, 2022, he agreed to a four-year extension with the Ravens worth $24 million and became the highest-paid kicker in the league.