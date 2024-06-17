Travis Kelce Favors Buying Chiefs’ Stake Over Eagles; Jason Admits They “Can’t Afford It”

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports.

The Kelce brothers have raked in some serious dollars over their respective careers, but do their bank accounts even come close to the staggering wealth of Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie? Recent reports suggest that Lurie is looking to sell a minority stake in the Eagles franchise, prompting Jason and Travis Kelce to chew over the update on their “New Heights” podcast. They even discussed the idea of throwing their hats into the ownership ring.

Though the conversation initially piqued Travis’ interest, his first thought was, “I’d rather try and buy the Chiefs or be a minority stakeholder with the Chiefs.” However, it was the Eagles legend himself who came up with a sobering dose of reality:

“I don’t know if it matters how much of a minority stake it is. I don’t think we can afford it,” he chuckled, as Travis said with a grin, “It’s a good point. It’s a very good point.”

And Jason Kelce is indeed spitting facts. The Kelce brothers’ combined net worth clocks in at $80 million, with Jason holding $30 million and Travis sitting pretty at $50 million.

Meanwhile, reports indicate the Eagles’ ownership stake up for grabs could command a whopping $7.5 billion valuation for any deep-pocketed suitor brave enough to suit up.

So, while the Kelces may be going big with their recent podcast success and other investments, Jason’s probably right that their pockets don’t quite measure up to the price tag of NFL ownership. But who knows? If push came to shove, Jason is even ready to opt out of his TV deal if the Eagles sent a sliver of that ownership pie his way.

Jason Kelce Would “Back Out” Of His TV Deal For Philadelphia Eagles Ownership

As Jason and Travis delved deeper into the conversation, they explored the potential hurdles athletes face in pursuing NFL team ownership stakes. The first obstacle that Jason acknowledged was that as an active player on an NFL roster, Travis would not be permitted to be part of an ownership group.

Moreover, the brothers also highlighted another challenge of how former athletes are barred from calling games if they wish to hold an ownership stake simultaneously. Travis Kelce recounted how this very scenario unfolded with Tom Brady and his bid for an ownership stake with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The lucrative broadcasting deal Brady signed with FOX Sports led several other NFL team owners to oppose the idea of him calling games while also holding an ownership position with the Raiders. However, if presented with a similar opportunity, Jason Kelce made his stance crystal clear,

“I’ll back out of the TV deal right now if you tell me I could own the Philadelphia Eagles.” Travis, seemingly taken aback, exclaimed, “What? No way!” To which Jason emphatically added, “Are you kidding me? To be an owner? It’s another level.”

And why not? For a recently retired player, the chance to be part of a franchise as an owner represents a whole different realm of business and opportunity. It’s basically a chance to be involved with the league in a completely different and elevated capacity.