“Steve Young is Chilling in the Corner”: Redditors Debate as Lamar Jackson Files Trademark Opposition Against NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Numbers play a significant role in our lives, but they take on an even greater meaning for athletes. For many, these numbers become a core part of their identity. Iconic sports figures often develop a deep connection to the numbers they wear—just think of Lionel Messi’s number 10 or Tom Brady’s number 12. Brady, in fact, went so far as to trademark ‘TB12,’ turning it into a personal brand. Lamar Jackson, who wears number 8, aspires to follow a similar path, but he’s finding it challenging to carve out that same level of iconic association.

Lamar filed a trademark for “Era 8” and “Era 8 by Lamar Jackson” back in 2020 to create merchandise using his name. Given the commonality of the number 8, it’s not surprising that other athletes also wore it. NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, too, wore the number during his racing days, and therefore, it’s natural that he wants to trademark it, albeit a stylized version of it.

He did so last year but is now running into legal trouble. Jackson has filed a lawsuit, arguing that Earnhardt’s use of the number 8 will severely affect his earning potential from his brand and the number.

This story reached the Redditors, who gave their comments on the matter, and they didn’t side with Lamar. They believe the Ravens QB is trying to create a problem where there isn’t one because his “Era 8” is different from Earnhardt’s logo, which is just the number 8.

Many associated the number 8 with Dale because he has been associated with the number since 1999 when Jackson was still a toddler. Others pointed out that many famous athletes wore the same number before the 2-time MVP, like Steve Young, Kobe Bryant, Ovechkin, and more. A few argued that Lamar isn’t even the most famous number 8 in Baltimore. That title belongs to Carl Ripken Jr.

Others called it a “dumb move”, arguing that he won’t win the lawsuit. A few joked about whether Jackson is dating Teresa Earnhardt.

This isn’t the first time Lamar Jackson has taken legal action over the use of the number 8. He previously filed a similar lawsuit against NFL Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl winner Troy Aikman. Aikman, who is trying to use the number for his brand, FL 101, intends to incorporate it into his “EIGHT Light Beer Made Right” and has submitted 36 other trademark applications involving the number.

Lamar argues that Aikman’s use of the number 8 could cause confusion, citing the significant time, effort, and resources he’s invested in associating the number with his personal brand and fame as the Baltimore Ravens QB.