NFL

Patrick Mahomes was one pick away from Sean Payton featuring him as Drew Brees’ successor

Patrick Mahomes was one pick away from Sean Payton featuring him as Drew Brees' successor
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Lewis Hamilton aims dig at Max Verstappen's 2021 title after the Italian GP
Next Article
Savannah James’ mother didn’t believe LeBron James would do anything ‘shady’ in Savannah’s absence
NFL Latest News
Patrick Mahomes was one pick away from Sean Payton featuring him as Drew Brees' successor
Patrick Mahomes was one pick away from Sean Payton featuring him as Drew Brees’ successor

Patrick Mahomes is currently the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, but if things…