Travis Kelce is Back in “Football Mode” After Spending “Every Minute He Could” With Taylor Swift: Insider

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are currently spending time apart after enjoying a lot of quality time during the NFL off-season. With the NFL season approaching, Kelce is now back in Missouri for training camp with the Chiefs fully focused on football. Meanwhile, the pop icon is busy with her Eras Tour in cities across Europe.

Advertisement

Now, with the kickoff game on September with the Ravens defending the Chiefs, Kelce has shifted his complete attention back to football:

“He is back in football mode. His team and the Chiefs remain a top priority.” an insider noted while speaking to PEOPLE Magazine.

This renewed focus aligns with the Kansas City Chiefs’ goal to make NFL history by winning a Super Bowl three-peat. No team in the NFL has accomplished this feat in the Super Bowl era since 1967. Speaking of which, Kelce has been outspoken about his aspiration for a three-peat since re-signing with the Chiefs following their Super Bowl LVIII win in February 2024.

Since the Chiefs star Tight End knew that he wouldn’t be able to travel during training camp, he made sure to maximize his quality time with Swift before focusing on football, reported another insider. He attended Taylor’s one of the three Eras Tour concerts in Gelsenkirchen on July 17 before flying back to America with a bittersweet feeling and joining the Chiefs training camp in time.

“Travis’ last few concerts were bittersweet. They knew their time together like this was coming to an end, and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor,” the second insider shared.

Despite the distance, their connection remains strong. The source also shared how Swift and Kelce are deeply in love and are very happy together:

“It’s definitely tough to be apart, but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other. All their friends and family can see it.”

Having said that, Travis Kelce’s iconic mustache look at the 2024 training camp is seen as a tribute to the time he met Taylor Swift and a nod to their love story.

Is Travis Kelce’s New ‘Stache a Nostalgic Nod to His First Meeting with Taylor Swift?

Kelce has decided to bring back his signature mustache as he kicks off the Kansas City Chiefs training camp-a tradition he seems to keep up with, every year, around this time.

However, turns out that there’s a special touch to his mustache style as it is a tribute to the day he first met his girlfriend, Taylor Swift:

“I’ll tell you what that ‘stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a bit. “I had it when I met Taylor for the first time,” shared the Super Bowl LVIII winner while speaking to the media ahead of the Chiefs’ 2023 Week 7 game against the Chargers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

Looking ahead, considering Swift’s break in August, there might be an opportunity for a reunion with Kelce around that period. Until then, Travis is fully focused on football with the Chiefs- practicing drills, engaging in scrimmages, and developing plays to fine-tune their game strategy.