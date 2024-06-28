Deion Sanders Jr Lashes Out On QB Coach Quincy Avery For Disrespecting Coach Prime

The Deion Sanders hype train has not left the football train station quite yet. However, there seems to be one person who is not afraid to call it as it is. Coach Quincy Avery recently threw shade at the Colorado coach, that had eldest son Deion Sanders Jr jumping to his dad’s defense.

Avery seemingly mocked Coach Prime’s tendency to rank his children, and his favor for Travis Hunter, whom he has called his son during multiple instances, all in one shot as he said, “On the bright side if he thinks you are good enough he will also consider you one of his sons.”

This prompted Bucky to immediately jump to his father’s defense as he said, “You really b*tch made.”

Deion Jr handles the social media for the Sanders family. Devoted towards the Prime Brand, he had his father’s back and got into a war of words with the renowned QB coach. Avery’s comments were seemingly triggered by Coach Prime’s latest comments on not leaving Colorado to follow Shedeur and Travis to the NFL.

Deion Sanders says he has no interest in leaving Colorado for the NFL❌ “I’m a leader of men, not a follower of men. I’m a father, not a baby daddy. I lead my sons. I don’t follow my sons. My sons, Travis included, are getting ready to migrate to the NFL. I’m not following… pic.twitter.com/EG5bJ9i8oG — On3 (@On3sports) June 24, 2024

Avery then doubled down, pointing his gun straight at Bucky as he said, “Man’s a Jr getting treated like a stepson all cause he couldn’t backpedal. Damn shame.”

To drive the message even further home, the QB coach came out for another comment and mocked Bucky for being the “4th favorite son? Behind a kid he just met a few years ago & he knew he was good at football.”

Man's a Jr getting treated like a stepson all cause he couldn't backpedal. Damn shame. https://t.co/z2qRGTBJes — Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) June 26, 2024

Fans didn’t help matters as they added fuel to the fire, even as the internet remained divided. While some came out in defense of the Prime clan, many asserted that Quincy “cooked” Deion’s son.

He didn’t lie though. You were awful and now you’re daddies personal camera man — Indian_Kev (@_Gamecock_) June 26, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

The way he cooked you, you had no choice but to take the high road just let him have it man — Griot ✮ (@GriotEatsAlot) June 26, 2024

Well, the news of the escalation of this social media tussle has finally reached Coach Prime who had his say on the matter.

Deion Sanders Steps in

Coach Prime has finally chimed in on this online beef between Bucky and QB Coach Quincy Avery. The 2-time Super Bowl winner took to X, stating that he finally got the gist of the feud. However, he doesn’t wish to escalate or partake in the online discourse about himself. He said,

“Oh that’s why ? Wow. I didn’t know. Bucky told me a lil something about what it was really about. I’m praying for dude and his success. Can we love instead of Hate one another.”

However, Coach Prime still has to battle these accusations. He needs to prove that he and his team can compete at the highest level. Deion has consistently hyped up and defended Shedeur, even asserting that he will be a top-five pick. The second season with the Buffs will be crucial for him.