mobile app bar

Deion Sanders Jr Lashes Out On QB Coach Quincy Avery For Disrespecting Coach Prime

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Deion Sanders Jr's Post on Crushing the Rivals Amidst Transfer Drama Ignites War on X

Deion Sanders Jr. and Deion Sanders. Picture Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Deion Sanders hype train has not left the football train station quite yet. However, there seems to be one person who is not afraid to call it as it is. Coach Quincy Avery recently threw shade at the Colorado coach, that had eldest son Deion Sanders Jr jumping to his dad’s defense.

Avery seemingly mocked Coach Prime’s tendency to rank his children, and his favor for Travis Hunter, whom he has called his son during multiple instances, all in one shot as he said, “On the bright side if he thinks you are good enough he will also consider you one of his sons.”

This prompted Bucky to immediately jump to his father’s defense as he said, “You really b*tch made.”

Deion Jr handles the social media for the Sanders family. Devoted towards the Prime Brand, he had his father’s back and got into a war of words with the renowned QB coach. Avery’s comments were seemingly triggered by Coach Prime’s latest comments on not leaving Colorado to follow Shedeur and Travis to the NFL.

Avery then doubled down, pointing his gun straight at Bucky as he said, “Man’s a Jr getting treated like a stepson all cause he couldn’t backpedal. Damn shame.”

To drive the message even further home, the QB coach came out for another comment and mocked Bucky for being the “4th favorite son? Behind a kid he just met a few years ago & he knew he was good at football.

Fans didn’t help matters as they added fuel to the fire, even as the internet remained divided. While some came out in defense of the Prime clan, many asserted that Quincy “cooked” Deion’s son.

Another chimed in and added,

Well, the news of the escalation of this social media tussle has finally reached Coach Prime who had his say on the matter.

Deion Sanders Steps in

Coach Prime has finally chimed in on this online beef between Bucky and QB Coach Quincy Avery. The 2-time Super Bowl winner took to X, stating that he finally got the gist of the feud. However, he doesn’t wish to escalate or partake in the online discourse about himself. He said,

Oh that’s why ? Wow. I didn’t know. Bucky told me a lil something about what it was really about. I’m praying for dude and his success. Can we love instead of Hate one another.”

However, Coach Prime still has to battle these accusations. He needs to prove that he and his team can compete at the highest level. Deion has consistently hyped up and defended Shedeur, even asserting that he will be a top-five pick. The second season with the Buffs will be crucial for him.

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL Journalist at the SportsRush. New to Gridiron, he has been following the sport for past 9 months and has authored over 400 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and a true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of sports to be more thrilling and engaging. A big fan of Liverpool F.C., he now roots for another red team in San Francisco 49ers and would love to see a match at Levi's Stadium and Michigan Stadium. American culture and politics fascinates him and would love to experience it first hand.

Read more from Ayush Juneja

Share this article

Don’t miss these