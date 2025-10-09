“Emeka Egbuka? Is This Idiot Serious?”: Fans Roast Dan Orlovsky’s Top 5 NFL MVP Candidates List With No Dak Prescott

We’re now five weeks into the 2025 NFL season, which means it’s October, the bye weeks are starting, and we’re about a third of the way through the year. That’s still not long enough for NFL pundits like Dan Orlovsky to be handing out end-of-season awards, right? Well, they’re already doing it … whether you like it or not.

Before we get into Orlovsky’s list, let’s take a quick gander at the most telling MVP rankings available: those put out by sportsbooks.

They have no biases for anyone or any team. They just want to make money, which is why their lists are the most honest and reliable. And right now, the top five are pretty much the usual suspects: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Jordan Love, and Matthew Stafford.

Unsurprisingly, most pundits ensure their lists are unique from all the other slop out there. Orlovsky is no exception. The ESPN analyst revealed his top five MVP rankings through five weeks on Thursday. And it’s unique, to say the least. He started off his list with a real shocker at No. 5: a rookie receiver.

“Starting with No. 5, probably the most surprising one. I’m putting a rookie up there. Emeka Egbuka,” said the former QB on First Take.

“Without some of those star receivers, he has seven catches that have gone for over 25 yards this year, three of them being TDs, by the way, that leads the NFL. Two weeks ago, I was like, ‘This guy’s gonna win Offensive Rookie of the Year,’ he’s been that impactful for his team, he’s number five in the MVP list,” he continued.

While Egbuka might be running away with the OROY award, the idea of a rookie wideout winning MVP is absurd, especially when his own QB is also on the top-five list. That’s why nearly everyone under First Take‘s post found it unreasonable. “Egbuka?? Is this idiot serious?” said one frustrated Twitter user.

The rest of Orlovsky’s list was still unorthodox, but reasonable enough based on what we’ve seen through five weeks. Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua checks in at No. 4. He’s on pace for 175 catches (including 105 for first downs) and over 2,000 receiving yards right now. Fair choice.

Next up at No. 3 was Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff. His team is 4-1 and on a four-game winning streak, and he leads the NFL in completion percentage (75.2) and TDs (12). Goff lost his offensive coordinator and his All-Pro center, yet he looks no worse for wear.

At No. 2 is the most surprising story of the season so far: Daniel Jones. The man once mockingly known as Danny Dimes is now lovingly referred to as Indiana Jones in the state of Indiana. He has led 30 touchdown drives against just 10 that ended in turnovers or punts. And at No. 1 was Baker Mayfield.

“Number one, Baker Mayfield. This is the easiest decision so far this season. They’re 4-1. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have played one snap together this year. They’ve had four different offensive lines, and they have been trailing in the final minute of the fourth quarter in every game. And yet they have still won. When it comes to value, Baker Mayfield number on in the NFL so far,” said Orlovsky.

That said, some fans appreciated the unorthodox list of unheralded guys: “This is a list of someone who watches football games, not like Stephen A, who barely watches highlights.”

However, the prevailing sentiment among the fans was that Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott—who leads the NFL in attempts and completions and is top five in completion percentage, yards, and TDs—should have replaced Egbuka on the list.

“Replace Egbuka with Dak and I’m with it,” said one. “Lmao Egbuka over Dak is the wildest Take of 2025 … Dak literally carries Dallas,” said another.

For our money, this is generally a good list. We would say Mayfield is the favorite, and Goff and Nacua should definitely be on there as well. However, Prescott has simply been too productive to ignore, so we’d replace Egbuka with the Dallas QB.

And while we love Indiana Jones, we would argue that running back Jonathan Taylor deserves the most plaudits for Indy’s success: he leads the league in rushing attempts, yards, and TDs.

Taylor at No. 5, Goff at No. 4, Nacua at No. 3, Prescott at No. 2, and Mayfield at No. 1 feels just right through five weeks.