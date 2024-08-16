Vikings Superstar Justin Jefferson Reveals Why He Created An Alter Ego For The Gridiron

In Netflix’s recent series on NFL’s wide receivers, Justin Jefferson surprised a few by revealing his alter egos – Jet and Justin. Since then, fans have been wondering why the WR resorted to this unique distinction. Luckily for us, the wait is over as the WR in his recent interview revealed the reason for creating alter egos.

Talking to Dianna Russini of Scoop City, Justin gave fans a sneak peek into the compartmentalization process of his mind. For the WR, keeping things simple is the key. Hence he doesn’t want to blur the lines between work and personal life, especially when the demeanor, interests, and challenges are worlds apart.

Thus he created “Jets” and “Justin” as his alter egos. While Jets is the version of Jefferson who is highly energetic, rowdy, and mean, Justin is what we see of him off the field – family man, jewelry aficionado and humble.

Considering the stark personality differences, Justin created the alter egos to effortlessly portray how he wants himself in professional and personal settings. Moreover, Jefferson revealed that he would hate to be his competitive self during his downtime alone or with friends as he prefers a calm life.

“You can’t be moving at that pace with that tenacity [at home]. You got to have that switch you know, you got to have that downtown where you (are) chilling to yourself [and] you’re not that rowdy, energetic person… …[But] whenever you turn it on, that’s when you put on “Jet” and that’s when you put on a whole different mood, a whole different mindset you know… trying to go out there and kill it, so… you got to have two different sides.”

Although the concept of alter egos might be a bit gimmicky for a few, in Jefferson’s case, it makes sense. Off the field, he is almost a saint-like figure in the high-profile world of NFL athletes.

Thus to retain his core nature, resorting to alter egos is quite smart as it helps him to continuously win netizens’ hearts with his humility and kindness.

Despite Earning $35 Million, Jefferson Lives In A $405,000 Worth House

Justin Jefferson made history recently by being the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. However what shocked fans more was the fact that despite raking in $35 million a year, he continues to live in a $405,000 worth townhouse in Minneapolis.

In a world where NFL athletes love flexing and splurging their riches, Jefferson’s sustainable approach to expenditure is a breath of fresh air. Per reports, the WR gets this humility from his middle-class upbringing.

Time and time again, Jefferson has affirmed the importance of family in his life due to all they gave him in his formative years. So when one looks at Jefferson from this lens, it makes sense why the WR created alter egos to preserve Justin, the one who was raised by the love of his family.