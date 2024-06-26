Travis Kelce Recalls Trick Play Against Bucs Named After “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Throughout the last season, Andy Reid-led Kansas City Chiefs have executed some complicated plays with ease. And the brilliant head coach achieved this with a simple fix. While every NFL team runs complicated plays, the terminology for calling plays is getting a little out of hand.

However, Andy Reid just simplified it for the players. In fact, Travis Kelce even spoke about it on Bussin With The Boys and how Pirates of the Caribbean played a huge role in their plays. He even recounted a particular play whose name surprised him.

While appearing on the Bussin With Boys podcast, Travis Kelce spoke about the coaching genius of Andy Reid. He spoke about a game the Chiefs played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While on offense, the Chiefs had a trick play that involved a reference from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

While speaking about it Kelce said, “We had a trick play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and we called it Black Pearl because of the pirate ship in Pirates of the Caribbean. So it’s like you try and make it make sense and I’m just like in my head I’m just like I never seen that s**t in my life.”

Interestingly, the pirate reference was almost perfect for a team like Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs themselves have a modified Jolly Rogers with two swords instead of the crossbones. And the Black Pearl wasn’t the only trick play with an interesting name.

In the Super Bowl, The Chiefs pulled off a brilliant 3-yard touchdown pass that shocked people. Moreover, the unexpected play that they pulled off had an iconic name, ‘Tom and Jerry’. And while Tom and Jerry was a reference the tight end was familiar with, he was clueless about the Pirates of the Caribbean.

As Kelce revealed the shocking revelation that he hadn’t watched the movie, Will Compton and the other people on the podcast were appalled and implored the tight end to watch the movie.

The whole podcast geeked out over how the Pirates series is one of the best franchises ever and that it won’t ever come back since Johnny Depp has left. And then the conversation moved back to football. Compton spoke about the kind of creativity coaches have in the field when they come up with plays.

The Unexpected Creativity of NFL Coaches and Players

While there are a lot of preconceived notions about there being a lack of creativity among football players, this bizarre way of calling plays is proof against it. Compton spoke about how a lot of coaches have the most creative analogies for their plays.

He said, “It’s amazing how people think football players are like uncreative. Like you know just kind of cavemen stupid but when it comes a word association coaches go nuts. All of a sudden they’re poets they’re like JK Rowling out there writing stories.”

Andy Reid with his Black Pearl play was the quintessential example of this. With the game evolving, the coaches are adapting to the players and their ways.