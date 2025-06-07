“Bro My As* Is Too Big For That Seat”: Tom Brady’s Hilarious Reaction To His First Ever IndyCar Ride

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jimmie Johnson drives Tom Brady in a two seater IndyCar prior to the IndyCar Series 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has been keeping busy since retiring from football, showing up just about everywhere—including the 109th running of the Indy 500 on May 25, 2025, in Speedway, Indiana.

Brady embraced the moment, donning a full racing suit and taking part in the pre-race festivities. Ahead of the big event, he toured the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway and got a thrilling ride in the “Fastest Seat in Sports” courtesy of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.

While Johnson took the wheel, another former NFL star, Michael Strahan, drove the pace car.

It was Brady’s first time experiencing a racetrack in a high-speed, race-like setting—and he absolutely loved it. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Brady reflected on the experience, joking about the snug fit of the racecar seat.

“This is incredible, Jimmie driving, all the fans here, I can’t believe this is my first time here,” Brady said. “That was so fun, you were flying… Bro, my a** is way too big for that seat. After a while I was like, I can’t be in here for 30 minutes.”

Before the drive, Brady made an appearance on the podium, where he was met with loud boos from the crowd—likely no coincidence, given his storied rivalry with the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning during his playing days.

The jeers seemed to be more of a backhanded tribute than actual hatred, as many fans still respect Brady’s legacy. Brady responded in typical fashion—with humor and a jab of his own.

“So friendly here in Indiana,” Brady said sarcastically. “Why would they not like me? Cause we beat that a**. I was just trying to do my job.”

Later that evening, Brady continued the banter on Instagram, posting a cheeky message directed to Colts fans:

“P.S. It was nice to get one more successful drive in front of a bunch of Colts fans.”

And he wasn’t wrong— he did have a dominant 16-4 career record against the Colts, including several memorable showdowns with Manning.