Rihanna Issues Heartfelt Apology to Patrick Mahomes For Brandon Marshall’s Cruel “Favorite QB” Prank Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

We are just hours away from the biggest sporting event on Earth and fans are losing patience. Both, the Chiefs and the Eagles have been ridiculously consistent throughout the season which makes it even tougher to pick a winner.

What we can say for sure that it would be an absolute treat to witness Patrick Mahomes trying his heart out to give his best on the big stage despite carrying an ankle injury. In fact, Patrick has looked very positive during his recent media interactions.

A few days ago during a press meet, Mahomes was seen blushing when Brandon Marshall told him that he is Rihanna’s favorite QB. However, it turned out to be a cruel joke.

“Rihanna recently came out and said that you are her favorite quarterback. Hearing that, how does it make you feel,” Brandon had asked to which Mahomes replied, “It makes me feel great.”

Rihanna acknowledges that Patrick Mahomes is indeed a modern day great

A smiling Mahomes had said that his family is more excited about the halftime show than the game itself because everyone just loves Rihanna and had added that for him, the star musician is like the gospel. However, before Patrick could add anything more, Brandon interjected and said, “she didn’t, I am just messing with you.”

“You got me up here smiling and smoking,” Mahomes then claimed before laughing hysterically. Most recently, Rihanna got to know about Brandon’s prank and just couldn’t stop herself from showering love on the great quarterback.

Brandon himself told Rihanna how he pranked Mahomes after which, the renowned singer claimed, “that’s so mean. He(Marshall) is mean. I am so sorry you went through that.”

Rihanna actually does love Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/lI55vdx2JD — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) February 11, 2023

“I still think you are great,” she further added after which, pointing towards the camera, Brandon claimed that still there are a few nice people left in this world.

Well now when even Rihanna has acknowledged Mahomes’ greatness, everyone would be expecting him to go bonkers on the field. However, it won’t be easy as the Eagles would come out all guns blazing.

