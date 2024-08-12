Patrick Mahomes Hilariously Trolls Himself at Chiefs Training Camp: “I Look Like an Idiot Now, Dude”

Aug 10, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports.

The Kansas City Chiefs gave fans a glimpse into the lighter side of their superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, with a hilarious video posted on their X account. The clip just showed how Mahomes has the ability to keep his teammates entertained, even during the grind of team practice.

Advertisement

In the video, Mahomes suddenly realizes he’s forgotten to put on his padded pants under his practice uniform. “Oh dude, I didn’t put my pants on!” he exclaimed, before asking his teammates, “You think anyone notices?”

After wandering around a bit, Mahomes tries to reassure himself, “Maybe they’ll think my quads are so big that they look like pants.” But his attempts at self-consolation fall flat, and he eventually admits, “I look like an idiot now, dude,” before heading off to change.

Upon returning to the field properly attired, Mahomes keeps the laughs coming. He jokes about feeling out of touch with the modern music playing during practice, saying, “Like I know I’m getting old. Like I listen to all types of music too. I don’t know s**t out here.”

I be out there just talking about nothing https://t.co/LVumJdaVBv — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 11, 2024

Beyond the humor, the video offers a glimpse into the positive atmosphere Mahomes fosters within the team. His candid moments and easy-going nature seem to contribute to a healthy, upbeat practice environment.

The fun in the video continued after Mahomes shared his culinary expertise with teammate Travis Kelce. The quarterback enthusiastically described his special ground beef recipe, complete with animated gestures.

Mahomes’ beef taco recipe

Diving into the details, Mahomes revealed the special ground beef was for the tacos he makes. He explained the cooking process as “Get that thing seasoned right. Lay it out, marinate it a little bit.” He boasted about their deliciousness, “I’ll throw some cheese on top of that.”

While Kelce isn’t visible in the next scene, Mahomes can be heard offering to “sauce some tacos up for you” sometime in the future.

This peek into Mahomes’ off-field personality was a delight for the fans, showcasing a mix of dad jokes and a genuine fun nature. It’s a relatable side of the star quarterback, who’s currently expecting his third child with his wife Brittany and a three-pea with his team.

Mahomes knows how to keep things light-hearted, whether he’s talking about forgotten pants or taco recipes, it seems to be a key ingredient in the Chiefs’ successful team chemistry.