Travis Kelce Responds to Michael Phelps’ Suggestion for the Kelce Brothers to Try Swimming

The Olympics have officially begun, and it’s no surprise that people from all walks of life are discussing the prestigious event. NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce were on the same wavelength, wondering if they could excel in a sport on one of the world’s biggest stages. While they had several sports on their list, the absence of swimming led to a cheeky suggestion from none other than Michael Phelps.

Advertisement

Phelps is undeniably one of the greatest athletes to have ever participated in the Olympics. With a whopping 23 gold medals out of his 28 Olympic medals in swimming, he has positioned himself as the undisputed GOAT of swimming.

Hence, when he saw the Kelce brothers overlook the sport in their conversation, the inspirational figure took to the comments to share his dismay. “No swimming?” he commented under the clip posted by “New Heights.”

The comment gained significant traction, with fans urging the brothers to respond. Travis did just that, noting that he and his brother are too muscular and less mobile for competitive swimming. “lmao too heavy, don’t have the wingspan,” wrote the KC Chiefs star.

Travis’ response is completely logical, given that swimming is an intense cardiovascular activity and generally requires a lean figure to easily cut through the water. In contrast, the physically demanding nature of the NFL necessitates athletes like Jason and Travis to build muscle for protection.

Hence, the fundamental difference between a swimmer and an NFL athlete lies in their respective emphasis on strength versus stamina. This also explains why the Kelce brothers chose curling as a sport they might ace in at the Olympics.

“Double down on curling”: Kelce brothers choose the Olympic sport they can excel at

Before agreeing on curling as the sport they’d ace, the Kelce duo had hilarious suggestions including Beer pong, Bocce ball, Cornhole, and a “Two-man Bobsled”. After joking around, the Kelce brothers finally settled on curling, and rightly so.

Curling is a sport that lays a heavy emphasis on sweeping. Luckily for the duo, Jason is a great sweeper. “I don’t sweep often, but when I do it, it’s good,” said the retired Eagles star.

Curling is also a game of tactics, and Travis emphasized that the duo are astute tacticians in American football. So, translating their skills to curling and having some fun with it shouldn’t be a big ask.

“You are tactical… [Also] I think we’d be really good at being cheeky with it,” said Travis. Jason shared the same sentiment, noting that their tactical nature has been ingrained in them from the beginning. “We’re tacticians… It’s the way we are wired,” remarked Jason.

Travis then applied the final touches by arguing that their understanding of angles and speed would also help them ace curling, a key requirement in the sport. “Our understanding on angles and speed, I just feel like we’d kill it,” said the Chiefs star.

Considering the arguments, Travis was convinced that the duo could be good at the sport, and Jason agreed by “doubling down on curling.”

The USA has been historically poor at curling, particularly in the Olympics. While it might seem outlandish at this stage, it would be interesting to see how the Kelce brothers would fare in the sport if they did give it a shot.

The duo knows what it takes to be an athlete at the highest stage. With even Travis nearing retirement, it would be a crazy turn of events if they represented the USA in the Olympics. As the popular adage goes in the sports world, never say never!