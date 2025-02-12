Travis Kelce Retirement Update: Fans Bombard X With “He’s Done, He’s Washed” Comments as TE Drops Interesting Take

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With four catches for 39 yards, Travis Kelce arguably delivered the worst performance of his career on the biggest stage of them all—Super Bowl LIX. While the star tight end didn’t have the best regular season, fans hesitated to doubt him due to his big-game pedigree. But after the Super Bowl stinker, fans online are vehemently calling for his retirement. Interestingly, even Kelce admitted he has been considering his options after the Super Bowl disaster.

Advertisement

According to Travis, he plans to utilize the offseason to figure out his future. With his podcast growing by the day and his acting debut last year, he has plenty of opportunities to invest his energy into should he choose to retire.

Kelce thus revealed that if he decides to play next season, he will have to give his all—there cannot be a balance between media and sports. So he is going to take some time off to carefully think the retirement decision through.

“I’m gonna take some time to figure it out. And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back that it’s gonna be a wholehearted decision and I’m not half-assing it, and I’m fully here for them,” said Kelce.

Travis Kelce on possible retirement: “I’m gonna take some time to figure it out. And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back it’s gonna be a wholehearted decision and I’m not half-assing it, and I’m fully here for them.” — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) February 12, 2025

As expected, most fans remained frustrated with Kelce and the Chiefs’ disastrous Super Bowl loss. They mercilessly let the TE know it’s high time for him to hang up his cleats, believing he no longer has it in him at 35.

You’re washed…

just take your posh position at Pfizer and go away… — W69 (@dubbya69) February 12, 2025

He’s washed — Shooters (@ShooterKillerYT) February 12, 2025

He’s done — fuccks (@fuccks) February 12, 2025

That said, a few Kelce fans remained optimistic to see the TE once again on the field next season. Considering how Kelce spoke about making up to his teammates for his abysmal performance in 2024, some saw this as an indicator of Kelce coming back for redemption.

People don’t say this and retire, time for one last dance — Jason (@jasonteam651) February 12, 2025

he’s coming back for one more, he’s not going out on a dud like the SB was.

KC’s gonna load up and send him out on top. — (@ericrileyy) February 12, 2025

While the internet was divided in its reaction to Kelce’s statement, he has found an unlikely ally in Ryan Clark.

Ryan Clark believes Travis Kelce should not rush his retirement decision

Legendary NFL TE Shannon Sharpe calls Travis Kelce the “GOAT TE.” Add to this recognition, 10 Pro Bowls, seven All-Pro honors, and three Super Bowls, and it’s hard to argue against Kelce being a sure-shot Hall of Famer. He has certainly achieved almost everything possible for his position.

Moreover, he has no financial constraints, thanks to his numerous investments and diverse media opportunities awaiting him. Considering all this, Ryan Clark has a simple question — does Travis Kelce have any incentive left to play in the NFL?

As Clark noted, the journey next season will be even more difficult for Kelce because he showed clear signs of regression this year. With no clear incentive in sight, the ESPN analyst wondered what the driving factor would be for the TE to improve next season. Ryan Clark hence had a simple request for Kelce — deeply ponder everything before deciding on retirement.

“Can Travis Kelce go forward in 2025 and be that person, especially when so many lucrative opportunities await him in his second career? Travis Kelce is going to have to take some time, sit down and know what sort of player he wants to be and what sort of life he wants to live, but he’s earned the right to take his time in doing so,” said Clark.

All things considered, Kelce has a significant decision to make this offseason. Even if he vows to improve his play next year, there is a real possibility that he will have to take a pay cut, thanks to the Chiefs’ cap space situation (at just $11.5 million). His decision has to be thoroughly thought out. A lot of variables are in play!