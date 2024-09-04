Tom Brady Revisits 18 Months of Rigorous Preparation for Fox Broadcasting Role

This Sunday, Tom Brady will make his much-awaited NFL broadcast debut when the Cowboys meet the Browns on the latter’s home turf. This start of a new journey for the former QB has carried high expectations for a while, but Brady isn’t coming in cold, having started preparing just after hanging up his cleats last year.

The former quarterback will be a rookie again after 24 years, but to start his new career on the right foot, he has reached out to all the elite broadcasters he has met over the years. After all, only those seasoned in the craft could show him the ropes. On Colin Cowherd’s show, he further delved into the process, saying,

“I’ve reached out to all the different people that I’ve met over the years in media and sports; got their take on kind of what the job entailed. Then ultimately how the preparation goes during the week and how do you be really good when you come on air.”

In addition, Brady stated that his experience of attending interviews, media duties, and production meetings over the years gave him an idea of what to expect.

He also explained that this new career provided the structure he enjoys in his life, noting that while he used to play football every weekend, now he gets to cover games instead—something he has held close to his heart for a very long time.

This might be Brady’s NFL TV debut, but the star is no stranger to the camera. In the past, he’s had cameo roles in multiple movies, a Netflix roast that aired this year, and even hosted an episode of SNL. The only thing that could derail Brady’s new career is the NFL’s move to block him from attending media events.

With that being said, the former NFL QB is looking very much forward to his first game, and he has some of his own theories of what the teams are bringing to the table for their season opener.

Tom Brady talks about storylines and what to expect in the Browns vs Cowboys game

As the conversation progressed, Cowherd asked Brady about his thoughts on the upcoming game and whether he had noticed any ‘interesting elements’ in the game films. In response, Brady argued that the NFL is highly unpredictable; teams strive to balance their squads to address any weaknesses from previous seasons, and the Browns aim to do the same with Deshaun Watson.

“Cleveland’s defence was top of the League last year. They want to continue that they want to get Deshaun back. They brought in a whole offensive staff to try to get him to play the way that he played when he was in Houston.”

The Cleveland team signed Deshaun Watson in 2022 to a record $230 million deal but has yet to see any significant return from the quarterback. This year they are again placing their trust in him to salvage the disastrous full guarantee deal.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, have faced many distractions this offseason, but they have handled them well, Brady argued. Their leader, Mike McCarthy, will, as always, ensure a strong showing against the Browns this week. Both teams have addressed last year’s gaps, and Brady believes it will be a game worth clearing your schedule for.