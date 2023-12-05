Doctor Reveals Striking Details of David Njoku’s Burns in Bonfire Accident

The Cleveland Browns standout, David Njoku, endured a horrendous bonfire accident in late September. The incident left him with a myriad of burns. The TE shared pictures of his facial burns on Instagram, even as he was spotted just a few days later pulling up to a Browns game in a mask, while he was listed as ‘questionable.’

While it seemed impossible to the spectators, Njoku displayed incredible determination as he returned to the field. He wore a mask to conceal the aftermath of the incident. However, he still participated in the pre-game practice and suited up to play despite the severity of his injuries.

David appeared with a beige full-faced mask coupled with a fur long coat, set in the same tone. He paired it with his black pants, headphones, and boots. His fearless look and attitude suited his unbroken spirit as he strolled down to the field. Explaining his side of the story as the Browns appeared against the Baltimore Ravens, David said, “This is a personal game. So I’m not gonna miss this game.”

David Njoku revealed the details of the mishap that took place in his backyard on Sept. 29. A moment of leisure got out of hand as a bonfire in David’s backyard went rogue after he used a spray to ignite the logs as the lighter fluid ran out. His doctor also joined him to speak to the severity of the burns the TE suffered.

Dr. Khouri Reveals Details of Njoku’s Second-Degree Burns

Dr. Joseph Khouri is a medical professional who hails from Cleveland. He has a Doctor of Medicine degree and is known to be one of the best Plastic Surgery specialists. He also specializes in cosmetic surgery, hand and upper extremity problems and microsurgery, per the University of Hospital’s official website.

The gruesome burns were regarded as ‘second-degree’ burns by Dr. Joseph Khouri. Dr. Khouri of the University of Hospitals explained that Njoku’s burns were of partial thickness, meaning involved the top two layers of the skin. The TE burned nearly a quarter of his body during his serious bonfire mishap earlier this season with Dr Khouri describing his injuries as “probably the most painful burn you can have.”

“It’s an absolute no-go. But David’s tough and he wanted to play,” revealed Khouri after Njoku’s appearance on the field. Njoku ended up recording six catches for 46 yards in the contest and he said he felt “intense” pain throughout.

In a conversation about Njoku’s treatment, Dr. Khouri revealed that the former was a great patient who accepted that he could not do it without help. He called the Browns TE ‘another species’ for the endurance he displayed especially as the helmet tore through his skin and every move was painful for him. However, he presented the gravity of the situation calling it a ‘very difficult road to recover’.

David has turned his recovery into advocacy, making justice of the opportunity. He associated himself with the American Burn Association, representing the league’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ initiative. The athlete has remained undeterred by hardships, choosing to turn his recovery into an opportunity. Clearly, his courage and commitment to the team remain nothing short of remarkable.