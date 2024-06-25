Travis Kelce Reveals His Initial Reaction to Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ Lyric Change: “Was Like, Oh Sh*t”

Taylor Swift and Travis KeIce watch as Ice Spice performs in the Sahara tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024.

Taylor Swift’s live twist on her “Karma” lyrics sent Swifties into a frenzy. When she belted out “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” instead of “Karma is the guy on the screen,” all eyes turned to Travis Kelce. His reaction went viral, but until now, no one knew what was going through his mind.

Advertisement

Recently, on the “Bussin With The Boys” podcast, Kelce spilled the beans to hosts Will Crompton and Taylor Lewan. Interestingly, when the tight end heard Taylor swap “Chiefs” for “screen,” his first thought “Was like,” simple, “Ohh! Shit!”

Travis Kelce’s initial reaction, which spread like wildfire online, mirrored his inner thoughts. His smile stretched from ear to ear, and he couldn’t help but blush, hiding his face in shock. It was a moment Tay-Vis fans won’t soon forget.

Travis Kelce had such a wholesome reaction when Taylor Swift changed “Karma” lyrics to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.” ( credits: Dylan Anderson YT) pic.twitter.com/TqOkh2P8pL — Yagya Bhargava ★ (@The_YB_Vibe) June 25, 2024

The crowd went wild, and even Taylor’s father, Scott, joined in, cheering Travis on. Staying with the flow, Kelce also responded with a flying kiss to Swift. Moreover, after that show in Argentina, the couple shared a hug and kiss when Taylor spotted the Chiefs star tight end backstage.

Even as he recounted the story to Crompton and Lewan, Kelce couldn’t help but grin. It’s clear that talking about that moment, or Swift in general, still brings a smile to his face.

Travis Kelce Reveals His Top 3 Taylor Swift Songs

During his conversation with Will Crompton and Taylor Lewan, Travis was put on the spot about his top 3 Taylor Swift songs. He kicked off by mentioning “1989” as the album that first caught his ear and turned him into a fan.

Still, when it came to his all-time favorite Swift tune, Travis didn’t miss a beat, and “Blank Space,” it was. Will Crompton also chimed in, saying it was his favorite too, and the two couldn’t help but vibe to the song for a moment.

Trav’s top 3 Taylor songs 1. Blank Space

2. Cruel Summer

3. So High School pic.twitter.com/61wpnEUEYn — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) June 25, 2024

Next up on Travis’s list? “Cruel Summer.” He explained how it’s Taylor’s go-to concert opener, and he loves watching the crowd go wild when she starts belting it out. Travis admitted he got pretty fired up himself when he saw her open with it at the first concert he attended.

Rounding out his top 3 was “So High School.” No surprise there as fans already caught Travis making a surprise appearance on stage during that song at Swift’s Wembley concert. Taylor herself seemed thrilled to have Travis join her for his Eras Tour debut.

All in all, not a bad lineup for Travis’s top picks. It’s clear that he’s not just a casual listener but a genuine fan of Swift’s art and music.