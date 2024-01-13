Travis Kelce Reveals the Only Reason Why Chiefs Nation Will Boo Tyreek Hill at Arrowhead

The Chiefs’ most crucial missing piece will set foot on Arrowhead tonight, albeit on the opponent’s roster. We are talking about none other than Tyreek Hill, whose absence has been felt by any Chiefs fan this season. Since leaving for Miami in 2022, this is the first time Cheetah will step foot on his former home ground — and his former teammate, Travis Kelce, feels that he could very likely be booed.

During his recent banter session on the ‘New Heights’ podcast alongside brother Jason, Travis Kelce concurred that Cheetah returning to Arrowhead will be the biggest storyline of the matchup. As soon as the older Kelce inquired how the reception would be for Tyreek upon his return, Travis, without skipping a beat, expressed, “I mean, it’s Kansas City, man! He ain’t gonna get booed.”

However, the Chiefs star also stated that his former teammate will only get booed if he starts ‘taunting’ the crowd. Travis then remarks, “I can definitely see that happening,” sending Jason into a frenzy.

Keeping aside the assumptions, Killa Trav candidly expressed why Cheetah will only receive ‘cheers’ and ‘applause’ on his return. He recognized Hill’s contribution to the Kansas City community and added how he had become quite beloved by the people during his 6-year tenure. He further revealed how thousands of kids attended the star WR’s camp, and the latter was highly driven to inspire and serve as a role model for them.

Would Tyreek Hill Actually Get Booed by the Chiefs Fans?

Both the Chiefs and the Dolphins go into this post-season bout with an 11-6 record. The Chiefs are simply favored by many, as they have already beaten the Phins this season in their international matchup in Frankfurt, Germany. And they have the home advantage.

But will this stop either Tyreek Hill or the Dolphins from going all out in a go-big or go-home matchup? Definitely not! The Dolphins haven’t had much luck since 2016 until they reached the playoffs last season with a new coach, and of course, Tyreek. However, they did lose against the Bills in the Wildcard round, concluding their season.

The Dolphins have since restored their confidence with a compact roster on both sides of the ball. Their star QB, Tua Tagovailoa, became a top contender for the MVP, while Hill amassed 1799 receiving yards in the regular season, despite sitting out one game due to an ankle injury.

Therefore, it can be said with certainty that the Dolphins will give a tough fight in their clash this Saturday. But will it result in Hill getting booed by the fanbase that once cheered for him? Let’s go with fifty-fifty.

The Dolphins might be the underdog in the upcoming matchup, but one shouldn’t simply forget their Christmas win against the Cowboys. Perhaps they will repeat history once again. Well, whatever the outcome brings, the Phins Nation will keep rooting for their team until they bring home the big one.