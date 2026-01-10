Does Matthew Stafford’s First-Team All-Pro Selection Solidify His MVP?

The NFL released its first- and second-team All-Pro selections recently, and as usual, it has riled up the masses. Some are happy, some are not. Most notably, many were surprised that Matthew Stafford made the first team while Drake Maye landed on the second. That has also led some to believe the LA Rams QB will now edge out the New England Pats QB for the MVP award.

When we take a closer look at the votes, though, there is still some hope for Maye.

Stafford received 31 first-team votes, while Maye received a lot less, 18. It is, however, worth remembering that Lamar Jackson was the first-team All-Pro QB last season and received a lot more than Josh Allen at second place. But it was Allen who went on to win the MVP.

Jackson received 30 votes, Allen 18, almost like this year’s result tally. That’s why Stafford getting the All-Pro nod over Maye does not improve his chances as much as his fans might believe.

Last season, Jackson also had better stats on paper than Allen. However, the Buffalo Bills beat both No. 1 seeds in each conference and did so with a weaker roster than the Baltimore Ravens. With that in mind, MVP voters ultimately gave the award to Allen, viewing him as more valuable for his team.

Now, compare the Allen-Jackson race to this season’s double header. Stafford has the better stats on paper, but Maye finished with a better record, was more efficient, and worked with a weaker roster than the Rams. With that in mind, voters could view Maye as more valuable to his team than Stafford.

Here are the voting splits from the last two years: 2025: Stafford 31, Maye 18, Allen 1

2024: Lamar 30, Allen 18, Burrow 2 Leaves the door open for Maye to win MVP despite Stafford being first-team All-Pro. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 10, 2026

It’s a fascinating discussion when all is said and done. Nobody really knows who deserves the MVP award more. Both Stafford and Maye had excellent seasons and have made strong cases for why they should win it over the other. We’ll just have to wait and see which way the voters lean and whether history repeats itself, as it did last year.