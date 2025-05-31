“He Turned Himself Into a Hall of Famer”: Shannon Sharpe Accepts Tyreek Hill’s Apology for Trade Request Talk Last Season

After his frustrations with the Miami Dolphins proved to be too much for him, Tyreek Hill, in an unprecedented move, infamously decided to take himself out of the team’s Week 18 contest against the New York Jets. Since then, he’s routinely dropped cryptic messages on social media, all of which hinted at a potential trade request.

Advertisement

Clearly upset by the notion that he was wasting the twilight years of his career on a team that proved to be incapable of making the playoffs, Hill was one of the heavy favorites to be on the move this offseason. Thankfully, it seems as if cooler heads have prevailed, as he has now issued a public apology to both his teammates and the Dolphins’ organization.

Having felt similar frustrations themselves, the pair of former NFL veterans, Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, couldn’t help but to sympathize with Hill during the most recent episode of their Nightcap podcast. In light of the wide receiver stating that he has made an effort to attend both church and therapy throughout the past several months, Sharpe found himself in alignment with Hill’s statement.

“Emotions are running high, I get it. But when emotion is high, logic is low. Sometimes our emotions get the best of us. We say things and do things that we wish we could take back, but I love a man that’s reflective. I love a man that can stand there and say “I was wrong.”

Even though the past several months have brought more controversies than compliments, Sharpe couldn’t help but to note that he’s always been a fan of the star receiver. However, Sharped noted that it was Hill’s work ethic, more so than anything else, that won him over.

Where a lot of speedy receivers often end up relying on their natural burst right up until it’s no longer there, Hill anticipated the fact that he wouldn’t always be the fastest guy on the field. According to the former Denver Bronco, Hill’s decision to improve his route running will likely be the very thing that guarantees him a gold jacket in the future.

“I always liked Tyreek. Here’s a guy who had immense speed. The man’s name is “Cheetah,” so we know he can run, but he taught himself to run routes. He wasn’t just a gadget guy… All of a sudden, he started running the smoke. He can run the speed, he can run the comeback, he can run the dig, he can run the over… He turned himself into a Hall of Famer.”

As far as the Cincinnati Bengals legend is concerned, he believes that this series of events has been the wake-up call that the star wide receiver needed. Even though he maintained that “sometimes, God has to shake you real hard,” Johnson ultimately suggested that Hill’s “going to be alright.”

While he may be far removed from his prime, Hill is still expected to be the difference-maker for the Dolphins’ offense in 2025. Last season was the first time since 2019 that he failed to record 1,000+ receiving yards, a fact that will surely motivate him to prove that he is still “one of them ones.”

Heading into the 10th season of his NFL career, it seems as if the only thing standing between Hill and success is himself. Now that he’s claimed to have sorted out those internal issues, there’s no reason for fans to expect anything less than a stellar, rebound season from the 31-year-old cheetah.