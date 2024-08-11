Travis Kelce Sends Red Roses and Chocolate to Cheer Up Taylor Swift After Vienna Terror Plot

Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna on August 8, 9, and 10 were unexpectedly called off due to a terror threat, leaving Austrian Swifties and the singer herself heartbroken. Naturally, the foiled terror plot, where the main suspect allegedly planned “to kill himself and a large number of people,” raised worldwide concerns, including those of Travis Kelce.

Although Kelce wished to be there for Swift by flying to Vienna, his obligations to the Kansas City Chiefs kept him occupied with training camp, as the upcoming season is just around the corner.

Kelce did, however, manage to show his care by spending generously on a collection of meaningful gifts to cheer her up, as reported by SheKnows. Aware of Taylor’s appreciation for small gestures, he sent her bouquets of flowers, such as pink roses and hydrangeas, along with an assortment of her favorite treats.

This included macarons from renowned pastry chef Pierre Hermé, chocolates from chocolatier Jean-Paul Hévin, pastels de nata from Lisbon, and cannoli from Milan.

As one source explained:

“Flowers and delights, Taylor loves those simple things, and that is what Travis had in mind when he decided to send her that to get her week sweeter after that tense terrorist threat — and situation that created a lot of scare and frustration.”

It is the thought and care put into the gesture that truly counts for the ‘Love Story’ singer, not the extravagance.

The KC Chiefs‘ star tight end certainly checks all the boxes of a perfect boyfriend. This, however, isn’t the first time he has showered the pop sensation with gifts.

Travis’s special pre-Eras Tour gift to Taylor

Before Taylor Swift began her European tour on May 9, starting in Paris, her boyfriend, Travis, surprised her with a luxurious yet memorable gift to help ease her pre-show jitters.

As reported by Instyle.com, Kelce selected a Derby Gold and Diamond Horseshoe Necklace from S. R. Blackinton, a company known for crafting the Kentucky Derby trophy over the years.

Priced at $1,495, this 14kt gold necklace was crafted using gold from the 2024 Kentucky Derby trophy itself. To make it more special, the necklace has a special message crafted for the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer just below the horseshoe that read, “Wishing you good luck.”

Travis came up with this idea after Taylor skipped the Kentucky Derby this year, leaving Kelce to attend without her.