Rich Eisen Counters Tom Brady, Revealing Unexpected NFL QB for First Super Bowl Triumph

Tom Brady recently appeared on popular hair stylist and internet sensation Vic Blends’ podcast, “DeepCut”. During the conversation with Vic, the host asked the GOAT to name one QB who deserves to win the Super Bowl next. Without much hesitation, Brady named Buffalo Bills playmaker Josh Allen as someone he appreciates a lot. Brady picking Allen over the likes of Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow has caused quite a stir on the internet since then.

Advertisement

Popular NFL analyst Rich Eisen is one among those who have disagreed with TB12’s prediction. On the latest episode of the Rich Eisen Show, Rich along with his co-hosts debated over who the next NFL QB would be to win the Super Bowl. While his co-host TJ Jefferson went safe and reluctantly picked Brock Purdy and the 49ers to win the Super Bowl next, Brock placed his bet on Jalen Hurts.

Rich Eisen after hearing his co-hosts’ bet revealed that he is backing the only human being who has defeated Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs apart from Tom Brady – Joe Burrow. He said,

Advertisement

“If I had to choose one, I’ll go with the guy who’s the only other human being in the National Football League, the only human being currently in the National Football League to beat Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. I will go with the guy who can actually beat the guy you have beat. That’s the only human being that stepped on a playoff field in the Patrick Mahomes era, who is currently still in the National Football League and the only other one was the one sitting in vic blend’s chair on the podcast, that’s it.”

While Joe Burrow is a quality pick, what has held him back so far is the personnel around him. Co-host TJ Jefferson also alluded to the same. Hence he opined that Lamar Jackson, considering the star cast around him is the best option amongst the QBs to be the next Super Bowl winner. However, ESPN’s Mike Green does agree with Rich Eisen’s take to an extent.

The Green List