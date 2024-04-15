mobile app bar

Rich Eisen Counters Tom Brady, Revealing Unexpected NFL QB for First Super Bowl Triumph

Suresh Menon
Published

Tom Brady's "Under Market Value" Deal Might Be Coming Between NFL Ownership Finalization

Jul 20, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks onto the South Lawn of the White House as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are honored for their Super Bowl LV Championship. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady recently appeared on popular hair stylist and internet sensation Vic Blends’ podcast, “DeepCut”. During the conversation with Vic, the host asked the GOAT to name one QB who deserves to win the Super Bowl next. Without much hesitation, Brady named Buffalo Bills playmaker Josh Allen as someone he appreciates a lot. Brady picking Allen over the likes of Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow has caused quite a stir on the internet since then.

Popular NFL analyst Rich Eisen is one among those who have disagreed with TB12’s prediction. On the latest episode of the Rich Eisen Show, Rich along with his co-hosts debated over who the next NFL QB would be to win the Super Bowl. While his co-host TJ Jefferson went safe and reluctantly picked Brock Purdy and the 49ers to win the Super Bowl next, Brock placed his bet on Jalen Hurts.

Rich Eisen after hearing his co-hosts’ bet revealed that he is backing the only human being who has defeated Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs apart from Tom Brady – Joe Burrow. He said,

“If I had to choose one, I’ll go with the guy who’s the only other human being in the National Football League, the only human being currently in the National Football League to beat Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. I will go with the guy who can actually beat the guy you have beat. That’s the only human being that stepped on a playoff field in the Patrick Mahomes era, who is currently still in the National Football League and the only other one was the one sitting in vic blend’s chair on the podcast, that’s it.”

While Joe Burrow is a quality pick, what has held him back so far is the personnel around him. Co-host TJ Jefferson also alluded to the same. Hence he opined that Lamar Jackson, considering the star cast around him is the best option amongst the QBs to be the next Super Bowl winner. However, ESPN’s Mike Green does agree with Rich Eisen’s take to an extent.

The Green List

Nearly two months ago, ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg ranked 5 QBs to win their first Super Bowl next. At number 5th in his ranking was Justin Herbert. He opined that Herbert was a special talent and with Coach Harbaugh now joining the Chargers, the QB now has a chance to get more out of himself with an elite coach.

Next up in his ranking was Lamar Jackson. Mike on Lamar and the Ravens candidly revealed that he has no idea why they haven’t won the Super Bowl yet. Their team is too talented and perfect to have not won. Hence he named Lamar on the list for the sake of it.

Number third in Mike’s “Green List” was Joe Burrow. Just like Rich Eisen, the ESPN Analyst also raved about Burrow and his capabilities. However, his injury concerns and his not having enough firepower around him are why he is not ranked number 1 on his list. Moreover, his being from AFC also doesn’t help.

Greenberg’s top two picks hence were from the NFC. He placed finalists Brock Purdy and the 49ers in second place for the obvious reason of coming the closest any team has come to beating the Chiefs. His first pick however swirled heads as he placed the Packers and Jordan Love first.

Mike argued that Love in the second half of last season showed enough to put him in the tier of elite QBs of the league. He also predicted Love to follow a similar second-season trajectory that his predecessors Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre had. Moreover, the Packers having one of the youngest quality teams adds to their favor as they will only get better from here. Hence Green believes the Packers and Jordan Love are darkhorses for this season.

