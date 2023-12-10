HomeSearch

Hayden Hurst Proudly Propagates Carolina TEs Ian Thomas & Tommy Tremble’s Inspiring Message to Raise Autism Awareness

Vasudha Mudgal
|Published December 10, 2023

Hayden Hurst, Ian Thomas & Tommy Tremble; Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers tight ends Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble have taken a remarkable step forward to raise awareness for autism. They’ve chosen to champion Autism Charlotte as part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative.

This initiative allows players to spotlight causes dear to their hearts and allows players to sport custom-designed cleats in Weeks 13 and 14 in support of their causes. Ian Thomas will don orange cleats emblazoned with the Autism Charlotte logo. A poignant message on the back of these cleats reads, “Over 7,000 kids in Charlotte are on the autism spectrum.”

Tommy Tremble’s cleats, adorned with puzzle pieces—a symbol often associated with autism—echo the same message of inclusion and awareness. Since its establishment in 2006, Autism Charlotte has been a leading organization dedicated to supporting children and young adults who are on the autism spectrum between the ages of 3 and 23.

Their teammate, Hayden Hurst played a pivotal role in amplifying this message. Despite facing his own challenges, Hurst took to his Instagram to re-share Thomas and Tremble’s heartfelt message on his story. He shared the Panther’s post on his story, propagating the message of his teammates.

Hayden Hurst’s Battle with Post-Traumatic Amnesia

Hayden Hurst, now in his sixth season in the NFL and his first with the Panthers, has been navigating his own personal challenges. After signing a 3-year, .75 million contract with the Panthers in March, Hurst’s season took an unexpected turn. He suffered a severe injury during a game against the Chicago Bears on November 9.

After this incident, Hurst was placed under concussion protocol and has missed three games since then. Jerry Hurst, Hayden’s father, shared an update on a social media platform, revealing that his son has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia due to the hit.

The recovery process is ongoing, and there’s no definite timeline for Hurst’s return to the field. In these challenging times, the solidarity and support shown by Hurst towards his teammates’ cause is not just commendable but inspiring.

